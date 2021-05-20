When Will 'Narappa' Release On OTT? Details Of This Venkatesh Daggubati Starrer

Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Narappa is a widely anticipated movie of the actor. It is the Telugu remake of the blockbuster Tamil movie Asuran. The movie was expected to receive a theatrical release on May 14 but now has been postponed owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The film is also going to receive an OTT release.

Narappa OTT release date

Last month Venkatesh took to his Twitter to announce that his movie is going to release in theatres on the pre-decided date. Sharing the official statement by the makers, he wrote in the caption, "In lieu of the pandemic, #Narappa will not be releasing on May 14th . A new theatrical date will be announced once we overcome this unprecedented crisis". He also asked his fans to stay safe. The official date of the OTT release of the movie has been revealed by the makers as well. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement regarding it. The movie is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video.

The official teaser of the film was dropped last year. The teaser saw an angry-looking Venkatesh stealthily walking with a sickle in his hand. He had a determined look on his face that conveyed that he will accomplish what he has set out to do. He is also seen screaming loudly in the teaser. The plot of the movie is going to revolve around a family that belongs to a suppressed class of society and how they have to face discrimination and other issues from their rich landlord who hails from the upper caste.

Venkatesh's movie's cast and other details

The star-studded cast of this movie includes Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj essaying prominent characters. This action drama film is helmed by Srikanth Addala, who has previously directed Kotha Bangaru Lokam and Brahmotsavam. It is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu and D Suresh Babu under the V Creations and Suresh Productions banners. Mani Sharma has composed the music for this movie and the cinematography is handled by Shyam K Naidu. The Tamil film Asuran starred Dhanush in the titular role and the film was a huge commercial success as well.

Image- Still from Narappa teaser

