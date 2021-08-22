Who Is Rajamanaar From The Upcoming Film 'Salaar'? Read To Know About Film's New Character

Prabhas starrer Salaar is one of the much-anticipated films of the South actor. While the actor's fans are waiting for the film, the filmmakers have already begun their promotions. The film's production company Homable Films is all set to make another revelation about the film. They will announce the role of Rajamanaar and who will play it.

Who Is Rajamanaar From Salaar?

The team of Salaar have flagged off the film's promotions. The production company Homable Films announced today, August 22, that they will unveil the character of Rajamanaar on August 23. The production company took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "Revealing 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐚𝐫 from #Salaar tomorrow at 10:30 AM. Stay Tuned." They also shared a poster for the same. The production company's announcement created a buzz among the fans of Prabhas. They also began speculating on the character.

Salaar's filming began in January 2021. Actor Prabhas shared a poster of the film featuring him via Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, "Today I take a leap into the world of #SALAAR Shoot commences from Jan 2021. An Indian Film by @hombalefilms @vkiragandur @prashanthneel." He also tagged the film's director Prashanth Neel. The clap for the commencement of the film was observed in Hyderabad as per ANI. In an interview with ANI, Prabhas talked about the film and said, "I'm really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to fans."

Shruti Haasan joins the cast of Salaar

Shruti Haasan will star opposite Prabhas in the film. The production company announced the news in January 2021. They shared a poster of Shruti Haasan to welcome her. The Tweet read, "Wish you a very happy birthday @shrutihaasan We're ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can't wait to see you sizzle on the screen."

On Shruti Haasan's birthday, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle to wish the Gabbar Is Back actor. He wrote, "Happiest Birthday @shrutzhaasan ! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar" in the caption. She reacted to the photo and wrote, "Thank you so much!!! Really Looking forward to working with you."

IMAGE: PRABHAS' INSTAGRAM