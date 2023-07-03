Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas announced their fourth collaboration on Monday, July 3. Previously, the actor-director duo teamed up for Julayi (2012), Son Of Satyamurthy (2015), and Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo (2020). Ahead of their fourth movie together, here is a look at what makes this formidable combination.

Allu Arjun is also gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2.

Trivikram is currently working on Guntur Kaaram with Mahesh Babu.

Perfect box office record

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas' previous collaborations were big hits at the box office. Julayi, made on an estimated budget of ₹36 crore, earned double its investment. Similarly, Son of Satyamurthy was made on a budget of ₹40 crore and earned over ₹100 crore at the box office.

(Allu Arjun and Trivikram first collaborated in 2012 | Image: Instagram/Allu Arjun)

The film reportedly earned ₹20 crore globally on its opening day, becoming the third highest-grossing film in the history of Telugu cinema. Their third collaboration, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo (2020), earned around ₹280 crores at the box office, despite clashing with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

What worked for the actor-filmmaker duo?

While all three films of Allu Arjun and Trivikram have completely different plots, the common thread was that they featured a mix of action, drama, romance, humour, and punch dialogues. While Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy saw Bunny in high-action scenes, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo focused on the stylish and romantic side of Allu Arjun with all the above-mentioned elements in place.

(Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo's song Ramuloo Ramula garnered over 600 million views upon its release in 2020 | Image: YouTube)

Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo made headlines for its teaser, songs, and Allu Arjun’s hook steps even before its release. Songs like Butta Bomma, Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramula, and OMG Daddy became chartbusters. The film too had a family entertainer appeal, Allu Arjun's style was highlighted throughout the film.

Allu Arjun's relatable middle-class man's roles in Trivikram's films

Allu Arjun, in all three films with Trivikram, played the role of a middle-class guy with high ambitions. The youth could relate to this. In Julayi, the actor played Ravindra who wants to make easy money in contrast to his honest father. In the film Son of Satyamurthy, he played the role of a son who wants to save his late father’s image. Although he does not start as a middle-class man in the film, certain events bring him to a stage where he is bankrupt and has to start from scratch. These things worked with the mass audience.

(Allu Arjun's boy-next-door appeal has always worked for Trivikram | Image: YouTube)

In Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, unaware of being a son of an influential man, Allu Arjun lives a life of a middle-class boy. His journey from struggling for basic needs to becoming the heir to a rich family, had a mix of humour, emotion, romance, style, and drama.

Trivikram-Allu Arjun's films' exploration of a father-son relationship

Another common thing that has been seen in these films is the protagonist has a unique relationship with his father. In Julayi, he wants to do better than his father. In Son of Satyamurthy, the character has immense respect for his late father. In Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, Allu Arjun shares a troubled relationship with his father, who doesn't like him since his birth, though there’s twist.

(Allu Arjun-Trivikram's films often gave an extra attention to father-son relationship. | Image: YouTube)

What to expect from AA22?

AA 22’s team is more or the less the same that backed Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. S Thaman, who gave music to the 2020 film, is also speculated to be part of the new project. While the dream team is in place for the project, it needs to be seen whether the two can repeat the magic.