Legendary actor Kamal Hassan is currently working on Indian 2, one of his highly anticipated films. The sequel to 1996 classic Indian, Kamal Haasan's upcoming film has created a huge buzz among fans ever since it was announced. Directed by S Shankar, in Indian 2, Hasaan will be seen in a double role.

Amid the fresh shooting schedule of the film, the makers recently roped in a new cast member that has left fans excited. Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from the makeup room while preparing for the shoot of Indian 2. Apparently, he had received a grand welcome on the sets of the film after he was roped in.

Yuvraj Singh's father joins Indian 2 cast

The picture shared by Yograj shows him seated in his makeup, prepping for his role and gearing up to shoot for the upcoming film. "Big Respect to all heroes behind the camera. Thanks, #Makeup men (Makeup Dada ) for making me smarter. The Lion of Punjab is ready for the #Indian2 movie with #kamalhaasan Ji (legend). Official Management @questremplifilms," Jograj wrote.



Last year, it was specualted that the S Shankar directorial had been shelved. However, it was the production house backing Indian 2 that had moved Madras High Court seeking to stop director Shankar from working on his other upcoming films and focus on completing Indian 2 first. In August, the film finally resumed shooting at a set in Vadapalani, Chennai.



As per various media reports, Indian 2, features Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. Like the first installment, the sequel is also expected to have a strong message. Indian 2 will mark Hassan and actress Kajal Aggarwal's first collaboration.

Apart from Kamal Haasan and Yograj Singh, the other members of the film's cast include Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, among many others. On the other hand, apart from Indian 2, filmmaker S Shankar has another interesting mega project lineup titled RC 15. The film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in key roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/yograjofficial