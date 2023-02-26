After BTS' Jin, J-hope Begins Process For South Korean Military Enlistment

BTS member J-hope has started his military enlistment process. He recently applied for the termination of the postponement of his enlistment. The K-pop band's management company Bighit Music on Sunday (February 26) confirmed the news. All South Korean men in the age group of 18 and 35 are required to serve in the country's military for around 20 months.

The music label posted a notice for the ARMY on their fan website Weverse and wrote, “We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course.”

“We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.” the statement further read.

[Weverse Notice] @BTS_twt j-hope’s Military Enlistment and Future Plans pic.twitter.com/JkMTgbDjk7 — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) February 26, 2023

J-hope's recent work projects

J-hope, who turned 29 recently, is certain to get his military draft notice in the next few weeks. The rapper released his solo album Jack in the Box in July last year. Additionally, J-hope has been busy with performances at prestigious events including Lollapalooza, the MAMA Awards and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

He is the second member of BTS to start his military enlistment process. Before him, BTS’ oldest member Jin enlisted in the South Korean military on December 13 last year and is presently stationed in the 5th Infantry Division recruitment training facility in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, where he commands his battalion. Jin will be released from service on June 12, 2024, a day before the group's 11th debut anniversary.

Earlier, BTS members were given the exemption from serving in the military for sometime, However, it was confirmed in October last year that the 7-member group will have to fulfil the compulsory military service.