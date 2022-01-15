After keeping fans waiting for long, the first action-packed trailer for the Netflix's South Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead has arrived. The action-packed trailer shows brutal action, terrifyingly fast zombies, and one more reason to be afraid of crowds. The film which is based on the 2009 webtoon of the same name, is all set to premiere on Netflix on January 28.

The story of the upcoming horror flick will follow a group of teenagers forced to fight for their lives after their high school becomes the site of a horrific virus outbreak. These aren't your classic lurching undead either, looking much closer to the tsunamis of bodies seen in films like Train to Busan. Zombies are already bad enough, but they seem practically demonic when crawling after their victims at top speed.

All of Us Are Dead trailer is out now

Going by the nail-biting trailer, it seems that All Of Us Are Dead is clearly rooted in and inspired by the Korean zombie films of recent years. At a certain point in the video, as zombies are wreaking havoc, someone asks "What's going on?" to which a student replies, "It's 'Train to Busan.'" The zombies in the film are no less than any relentless cannibalistic machines. The series will contain eight episodes adapted by Cheon Seong-il and directed by Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su.

The official YouTube channel of Netflix hared the trailer that has been garnering the attention of the fans. Fans were quick to express their love for the cinematography while the others felt goosebumps after watching the trailer. One of the users wrote, “This gives me Highschool of the Dead vibes, and I'm all for it!” while another wrote, “Love how this series acknowledges that zombies are a part of fiction.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “The visuals alone is crazy. The actors are already on point. I need to see this,” while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “When it comes to South Korean Zombie drama/movie it never let you down.” It’s been long overdue that any Zombie film has surprised the fans and after watching a glimpse of All Of Us Are Dead, it looks like it may be just the thing we've needed.

IMAGE: Instagram/allofusaredead_official