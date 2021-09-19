ASTRO’s JinJin Tests Positive For COVID; Members Moonbin & Sanha Waiting To Get Tested

South Korean boyband ASTRO's member JinJin has been tested positive for COVID. The news was shared by the band's company Fantagio Entertainment in a statement shared on the group’s official fan cafe. The statement also revealed that members Moonbin and Sanha, as well as all the other staff members that crossed paths with JinJin, will be tested for the virus.

ASTRO's JinJin tests positive for COVID

As per Soompi, Fantagio Entertainment shared a statement on the group’s official fan cafe that read that JinJin had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The statement read that even though the initial PCR was negative, JinJin continued getting the symptoms and on September 19 it was confirmed that he had tested positive. JinJin posts his PCR test has self quarantined and awaiting further instruction from the authorities regarding further necessary measures.

Members Moonbin and Sanha had crossed paths with JinJin and they too were tested and are currently awaiting their results. ASTRO's company further announced that the band's upcoming events would be cancelled on the spot and everyone would enter voluntary self-quarantine. Their statement read-

Hello, this is Fantagio. On September 16, ASTRO’s JinJin was not feeling well and went to get a PCR test for COVID-19 just in case. At the time, he received a negative test result. On September 18, he felt abnormal symptoms once again and went to get another PCR COVID-19 test. On September 19, it was confirmed that he had tested positive. At the moment, JinJin has entered self-quarantine at the behest of the disease control authorities and is waiting for guidance about further necessary measures. ASTRO members Moonbin, Sanha, who crossed paths with JinJin, and all the staff members are being tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting their results. All scheduled events will be canceled on the spot and everyone will enter voluntary self-quarantine. We apologize for causing such concern to many people. In future, the agency will continue to prioritize the artists and staff members’ health and do our best for our artist’s quick recovery.

Meanwhile, ASTRO debuted in 2016 and is composed of six members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon San-ha. They debuted with the single Hide & Seek from their debut EP Spring Up, and were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.

(Image: Instagram/@officialastro)