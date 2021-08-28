ATEEZ Main Vocalist Jongho Suffers Knee Injury, KQ Entertainment Shares Statement

The vocal powerhouse of the South Korean boyband ATEEZ, Jongho has suffered a minor knee injury. Gearing up for their forthcoming release which will mark their seventh EP, the youngest member of the idol band will, reportedly, sit out of major promotional events including a Japanese online event. Dubbed as fourth Generation Leaders, the group will perform with seven active members namely Hongjoong (Leader), Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, and Wooyoung.

ATEEZ Jongho's knee injury

Debuted under KQ Entertainment in 2018, the company released an official statement to relay the news of Jongho's minor knee injury to the Atiny fandom. In the statement, it was revealed that the 20-year-old singer, real name Choi Jong-ho, was taken to the hospital after feeling uncomfortable in his knee. Later, he was diagnosed with a minor knee cartilage injury. According to the statement, the young singer will participate in limited events as he is suggested to get rest to fully recover. Read the full statement released by KQ Entertainment via Soompi.

''Hello. This is KQ Entertainment. This is a notice about ATEEZ member Jongho’s health condition. Recently, Jongho’s knee has been feeling uncomfortable, so he visited the hospital, and he was diagnosed with a minor knee cartilage injury. Although it is a minor injury, he has been refraining from intense choreography for the recovery of his left ankle that had been injured before and the comeback of the new album in September. In order to recover, he participated in limited choreography for the the new album comeback content and etc., which are being released consecutively. Therefore, he won’t be participating in choreography at the Japanese online event that will be starting today. Jongho is recovering well, and this is to ensure his participation on stage and activities for the new album “ZERO : FEVER Part 3.” We ask for your understanding and we will do our best so that he can recover quickly. Thank you.''

More on ATEEZ

With six successful albums out, ATEEZ is touted as one of the fastest-growing boybands of the fourth generation in the South Korean entertainment industry. With hit songs like Pirate King, Treasure, Wonderland, Answer, Dreamers and more, all the six albums produced by the group have topped the South Korean musical charts. The boyband's seventh EP is titled Zero: Fever Part.3.

(Image Credits- ATEEZ Instagram)