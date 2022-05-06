Last Updated:

Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Kim Tae-ri, Lee Jun-ho And More Win Big

Touted as one of the biggest award ceremonies in South Korea, Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 have rolled out the list of winners. Check it out here.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
baeksang arts awards 2022

 Image: Twitter/@unitalkid/lesyeuxdepoire


Touted as one of the biggest award ceremonies in the South Korean entertainment industry, Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 was held on May 6, 2022. The 58th edition of the prestigious award ceremony honoured and recognized notable films and series of last year along with the actors. The award ceremony was hosted by popular actors Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum and anchor Shin Dong Yup.

From Girls' Generation YoonA to Squid Game actors. the event witnessed some of the biggest personalities of the South Korean film industry. The nominations for the award show included several popular K-dramas and films of the year namely Twenty-Five Twenty-One, D.P, Inspector Koo, In Front Of Your Face and more. Check out the full list of nominees and winners of the particular categories. 

Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 Full Winners List

Best Drama (Television Category)

  • D.P (Winner)
  • Twenty Five, Twenty One 
  • Squid Game
  • The Red Sleeve
  • Political Fever

Best Actor (Television Category)

  • Jung Hae-in: D.P. as Ahn Jun-ho
  • Lee Jung-jae: Squid Game
  • Lee Jun-ho: The Red Sleeve (Winner)
  • Im Si-wan: Tracer
  • Kim Nam-gil: Through the Darkness

Best Actress (Television Category)

  • Kim Tae-ri: Twenty-Five, Twenty-One (Winner)
  • Han So-hee: My Name
  • Lee Se-young: The Red Sleeve
  • Park Eun-bin: The King’s Affection
  • Kim Hye-soo: Juvenile Justice

Best Director (Television Category)

  • Han Jun-hee: D.P.
  • Jung Ji-in: The Red Sleeve
  • Lee Na-jung: Mine
  • Hwang Dong-hyuk: Squid Game (Winner)
  • Yoon Sung-ho: Political Fever

Best New Actor (Television Category)

  • Koo Kyo-hwan: D.P. (Winner)
  • Shin Seung-ho: D.P.
  • Yoo In-soo: All of Us Are Dead
  • Choi Hyun-wook: Twenty Five, Twenty One
  • Tang Jun-sang: Racket Boys

Best New Actress (Television Category)

  • Kim Hye-jun: Inspector Koo (Winners)
  • Lee Yeon: Juvenile Justice
  • Lee Yoo-mi: All of Us Are Dead
  • Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game
  • Cho Yi-hyun: All of Us Are Dead

TikTok Popularity Award

  • Kim Tae Ri
  • Lee Junho

Best Film

  • Miracle: Letters to the President
  • Escape from Mogadishu (Winners)
  • Sewing Sisters
  • Romance Without Love
  • King Maker

Best Actor (Film Category)

  • Sol Kyung-gu: Kingmaker (Winner)
  • Kim Yoon-seok: Escape from Mogadishu
  • Lee Sun-kyun: Kingmaker
  • Jung Woo: Hot Blooded
  • Choi Min-sik: In Our Prime

Best Actress (Film Category)

  • Go Doo-shim: Everglow
  • Park So-dam: Special Cargo
  • Im Yoon-ah: Miracle: Letters to the President
  • Jeon Jong-seo: Romance Without Love
  • Lee Hye-young: In Front of Your Face (Winner)

Best Director

  • Ryoo Seung-wan: Escape from Mogadishu
  • Park Dong-hoon: In Our Prime
  • Lee Jang-hoon for Miracle: Letters to the President
  • Jeong Ga-young: Romance Without Love
  • Byun Sung-hyun: Kingmaker (Winner)

Best New Actor

  • Lee Hong-nae: Hot Blooded (Winner)
  • Kim Dong-hwi: In Our Prime
  • Kim Jae-beom: Hostage: Missing Celebrity
  • Mu Jin-sung: Perhaps Love
  • Jung Jae-kwang: Not Out

Best New Actress 

  • Gong Seung-yeon: Aloners
  • Bang Min-ah: Snowball
  • Lee Yoo-mi: Young Adult Matters (Winner)
  • Seohyun: Love and Leashes
  • Choi Sung-eun: Ten Months 

 Image: Twitter/@unitalkid/lesyeuxdepoire

READ | 'Twenty One Pilots' set to bring their new song 'Choker' at their special fan event; Read
READ | 'Twenty One Pilots' release their festive offering 'Christmas Saves The Year'; Watch
READ | Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Chloe, Twenty One Pilots added to perfomers list at 2021 MTV VMAs
READ | Twenty-Five Twenty-One star Nam Joo Hyuk talks about his love life; 'If I liked someone..'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: baeksang arts awards 2022, Kim Tae-ri, lee jun-ho
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND