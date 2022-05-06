Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Kim Tae-ri, Lee Jun-ho And More Win Big

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@unitalkid/lesyeuxdepoire
Touted as one of the biggest award ceremonies in the South Korean entertainment industry, Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 was held on May 6, 2022. The 58th edition of the prestigious award ceremony honoured and recognized notable films and series of last year along with the actors. The award ceremony was hosted by popular actors Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum and anchor Shin Dong Yup.
From Girls' Generation YoonA to Squid Game actors. the event witnessed some of the biggest personalities of the South Korean film industry. The nominations for the award show included several popular K-dramas and films of the year namely Twenty-Five Twenty-One, D.P, Inspector Koo, In Front Of Your Face and more. Check out the full list of nominees and winners of the particular categories.
Kim Tae-ri & Lee Jun-ho winning the Tik Tok Popularity Award tonight at #BaeksangArtsAwards2022 #KimTaeriBAA2022 pic.twitter.com/TdwVc8XKaj— ◡̈ hamtaeri (@lesyeuxdepoire) May 6, 2022
Hwang Dong Hyuk (Squid Game di Netflix) vince il premio per la miglior regia presso i Baeksang Arts Awards 2022! Congratulazioni!— ᗪᗩIᒪYKᗪᖇᗩᗰᗩ (@daily_k_drama) May 6, 2022
©️ Baeksang Arts Awards#hwangdonghyuk #squidgame #netflix #netflixitalia #bestdirector #kdrama #dramacoreano #baeksangartsawards2022 pic.twitter.com/Ie308iNZ8T
