Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Kim Tae-ri, Lee Jun-ho And More Win Big

Touted as one of the biggest award ceremonies in the South Korean entertainment industry, Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 was held on May 6, 2022. The 58th edition of the prestigious award ceremony honoured and recognized notable films and series of last year along with the actors. The award ceremony was hosted by popular actors Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum and anchor Shin Dong Yup.

From Girls' Generation YoonA to Squid Game actors. the event witnessed some of the biggest personalities of the South Korean film industry. The nominations for the award show included several popular K-dramas and films of the year namely Twenty-Five Twenty-One, D.P, Inspector Koo, In Front Of Your Face and more. Check out the full list of nominees and winners of the particular categories.

Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 Full Winners List

Best Drama (Television Category)

D.P (Winner)

Twenty Five, Twenty One

Squid Game

The Red Sleeve

Political Fever

Best Actor (Television Category)

Jung Hae-in: D.P. as Ahn Jun-ho

Lee Jung-jae: Squid Game

Lee Jun-ho: The Red Sleeve (Winner)

Im Si-wan: Tracer

Kim Nam-gil: Through the Darkness

Best Actress (Television Category)

Kim Tae-ri: Twenty-Five, Twenty-One (Winner)

Han So-hee: My Name

Lee Se-young: The Red Sleeve

Park Eun-bin: The King’s Affection

Kim Hye-soo: Juvenile Justice

Kim Tae-ri & Lee Jun-ho winning the Tik Tok Popularity Award tonight at #BaeksangArtsAwards2022 #KimTaeriBAA2022 pic.twitter.com/TdwVc8XKaj — ◡̈ hamtaeri (@lesyeuxdepoire) May 6, 2022

Best Director (Television Category)

Han Jun-hee: D.P.

Jung Ji-in: The Red Sleeve

Lee Na-jung: Mine

Hwang Dong-hyuk: Squid Game (Winner)

Yoon Sung-ho: Political Fever

Best New Actor (Television Category)

Koo Kyo-hwan: D.P. (Winner)

Shin Seung-ho: D.P.

Yoo In-soo: All of Us Are Dead

Choi Hyun-wook: Twenty Five, Twenty One

Tang Jun-sang: Racket Boys

Best New Actress (Television Category)

Kim Hye-jun: Inspector Koo (Winners)

Lee Yeon: Juvenile Justice

Lee Yoo-mi: All of Us Are Dead

Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game

Cho Yi-hyun: All of Us Are Dead

TikTok Popularity Award

Kim Tae Ri

Lee Junho

Best Film

Miracle: Letters to the President

Escape from Mogadishu (Winners)

Sewing Sisters

Romance Without Love

King Maker

Best Actor (Film Category)

Sol Kyung-gu: Kingmaker (Winner)

Kim Yoon-seok: Escape from Mogadishu

Lee Sun-kyun: Kingmaker

Jung Woo: Hot Blooded

Choi Min-sik: In Our Prime

Best Actress (Film Category)

Go Doo-shim: Everglow

Park So-dam: Special Cargo

Im Yoon-ah: Miracle: Letters to the President

Jeon Jong-seo: Romance Without Love

Lee Hye-young: In Front of Your Face (Winner)

Best Director

Ryoo Seung-wan: Escape from Mogadishu

Park Dong-hoon: In Our Prime

Lee Jang-hoon for Miracle: Letters to the President

Jeong Ga-young: Romance Without Love

Byun Sung-hyun: Kingmaker (Winner)

Best New Actor

Lee Hong-nae: Hot Blooded (Winner)

Kim Dong-hwi: In Our Prime

Kim Jae-beom: Hostage: Missing Celebrity

Mu Jin-sung: Perhaps Love

Jung Jae-kwang: Not Out

Best New Actress

Gong Seung-yeon: Aloners

Bang Min-ah: Snowball

Lee Yoo-mi: Young Adult Matters (Winner)

Seohyun: Love and Leashes

Choi Sung-eun: Ten Months

