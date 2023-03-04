BLACKPINK Jennie Sustains Minor Facial Injury, Assures Worried Fans

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently made headlines when the singer-rapper revealed that she sustained minor injuries on her face on Friday (February 3). Jennie reassured the fans by writing a note on fan community site Weverse that she was okay.

The 'Solo' singer wrote, “BLINK (BLACKPINK’s fan club), I just wanted to upload this post first in case you would get surprised. During our brief break, I was taking care of my health, eating well, and sleeping well, but I tripped a little while exercising and have a bit of a scar on my face. I wanted to recover quickly to not worry BLINK but it’s still healing so I’ll be wearing a bandage on my face for awhile.”

“Please understand even if I sound a bit silly. I have to showcase a good performance so I’m sorry for being like this, everyone. I will get better soon so please don’t worry, and I’ll see you soon,” Jennie stated.

Jennie jets off to Malaysia for Born Pink concert

In the replies, the singer added, "You really, really don’t have to worry. That’s why…I don’t have time to take photos these days and have been receiving treatment each and every day. I’m sorry BLINK. Now that it’s come to this, I’ll try to diligently take photos even with my bandaged face.”

The update came the same day Jennie jetted off to Malaysia for the next concert of their Born Pink world tour. The rapper was spotted wearing black sunglasses which the fans believed she may have worn to cover up her injury mark.

On the work front, aside from the tour, BLACKPINK will be headlining the Coachella Festival in the US in April and the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in July.