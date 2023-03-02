BLACKPINK Jisoo Shares 'most Difficult Thing' About Going On World Tours

Jisoo, from the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, spilled the beans about her packed schedule during the Born Pink world tour. In her recent behind-the-scenes Copenhagen Vlog, Blinks got a sneak peek into the most difficult thing during a world tour before the idol performed at a concert.

When Jisoo crashed into her hotel room after the concert, she finished her food and planned on packing and washing up as the band had to fly out the very next day. Even though the BLACKPINK member had a few things planned before leaving, she could not decide how to fit them in her packed schedule.

She further stated it was the "most difficult thing" about a world tour as she has to pack items for a few months, which meant travelling with three to four pieces of luggage at a time. Luckily, the artist got to spend some leisure time with her parents in Copenhagen before she left for the next destination with all the other BLACKPINK members.

Jisoo's Professional Life

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has been well-known for making her breakthrough in both the television and music industry. She is one of the most influential global celebrities and has impressed Blinks with her musical accolades. Apart from that, the artist has made several associations outside of BLACKPINK, which adds to her list of accomplishments.

The BLACKPINK singer is the global ambassador of Dior and from time to time she has endorsed their brand at several events. Not to forget her leading role in the South Korean TV series, Snowdrop, which made Sooyas fall in love with her all over again. Also, she recently confirmed that her long-awaited solo album by YG is all set to be released in 2023 soon. Jisoo is on a roll in her professional life, making her fans scream with joy.