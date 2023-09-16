BLACKPINK Lisa Rejects Contract Renewal Offer From YG Entertainment? Agency Responds

The Korean girl group BLACKPINK will soon conclude its 1-year-long Born Pink world tour in Seoul, South Korea. Following the tour, the band’s contract with their label YG Entertainment will also expire at the end of the year. The four members are currently in negotiation with the agency for the contract renewal. Recently, there were rumours of Lisa rejecting the offer of $40 million by YG, which was denied by the label on Friday.

World-renowned girl group BLACKPINK comprises Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose.

The band was formed under YG Entertainment in 2016.

YG Entertainment reacts to Lisa’s contract renewal

YG Entertainment issued a statement on Friday reacting to rumours of Lisa rejecting their renewal offer. The agency told a South Korean media outlet, "We are still discussing contract renewals with Lisa. The rumors that are going around are nothing that is confirmed."

Prior to this, it was said that Lisa had rejected a sizeable contract renewal offer from YG Entertainment after months of discussions. According to reports, she declined a $40 million contract extension offer. Media reports claim that the idol has signed many multi-million dollar contracts with international record labels, some of which are from Thailand.

BLACKPINK's future with YG in question

As BLACKPINK approaches its seventh anniversary, there is growing apprehension over the group’s future. Fans, the general public, and business insiders have been anxiously anticipating any news that might possibly even have an impact on the stock market due to the uncertainties surrounding BLACKPINK's future with YG.

Following the spread of the speculations that Lisa might not be renewing her contract with the company, shares of YG Entertainment dropped by about 9%. This was the largest drop in the stock price the company faced in a year.

What’s next for Lisa?

Regarding her professional life, Lisa will soon appear in France at the famed Crazy Horse Paris Art Theatre. She will also be the first K-pop performer to give a solo performance at Le Crazy Horse in Paris, a well-known cabaret that is renowned for its outstanding theatrical productions starring female dancers.