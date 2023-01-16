Blackpink's Jennie Kim Turns 27, Celebrates Birthday With Fans In Hong Kong; See Photos

Blackpink's Jennie Kim celebrated her 27th birthday on Monday. The group is currently on its Born Pink world tour. The singer celebrated her birthday with fans and group members on stage during their show in Hong Kong.

Pictures of the singer from her birthday celebrations are going viral on social media.

Jennie Kim also shared a few pictures of herself from her hotel room, expressing gratitude to her fans.

Members of the group and Jennie's friends Rose, Lisa and Jisoo also took to their respective Instagram handles to wish the 27-year-old singer a happy birthday.

we love you so much jennie 😭🥺 so honoured you can spend your bday eve in hong kong!



After wrapping up three nights of shows in Hong Kong, Blackpink will be heading to Riyadh for their next concert on January 20.

Jennie and BTS' V's dating rumours

Jennie was speculated to be dating BTS member V when some images of them together leaked on the Internet last year. When the rumour reached its peak, the Korean girl band's agency reacted to the news.

YG Entertainment had earlier released a cryptic statement to address the rumours. As per Soompi, they wrote, "We have nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share." On the other hand, BTS' agency Bighit Music stayed silent and did not address the speculations as they have a track of not responding to such issues.

Blackpink recently made its much-anticipated comeback with the album 'Born Pink' as all the members were focusing on their solo projects for the last 2 years.

On the work front, Jennie is all set to make her acting debut with the television series 'The Idol'. The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp will also star in the show, which will premiere sometime in 2023.