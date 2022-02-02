BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Reveals Member Lisa's Reaction To Ending Of Web Series 'Snowdrop'

The member of the popular South Korean girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo recently made her acting debut in the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop opposite actor Jung Hae-in. Although the drama received decent hype since its announcement, it was further fueled as makers dropped the teasers ahead of its release this month.

Recently, during an OT4 live stream with the members, they spoke about Jisoo’s acting debut in Snowdrop. Lisa seemed to have a reaction that was '#relatable'.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals Lisa's reaction to the end scene in Snowdrop

During an interactive session on Weverse with the K-pop girl group members, many fans were curious about Lisa's reaction to the final episodes. According to Koreaboo, one BLINK (BLACKPINK's fans) asked if Lisa was okay after the ending. To which Jisoo was quick enough to explain that it was far from the truth, adding, "She screamed hehehehehe."

Considering the emotional and heartbreaking episodes, it isn’t surprising that she had this reaction. In her another post, Jisoo even revealed how surprised she was at the fact she pulled off such an intense and emotional scene. One of the BLINKs asked, “How did you act out your crying scenes?” it all seemed like a blur to the K-pop idol.

Snowdrop to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Furthermore, online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar has announced that the much-awaited K-drama, Snowdrop is all set to premiere on the streamer in India, beginning February, reported Pinkvilla. The report suggests the first episode will be available in India on February 9 and the 16-episode K-drama will be releasing a new episode every week on Disney+ Hotstar. The period drama recently aired its last two episodes on January 30 on the South Korean channel, JTBC.

Created by writer Yoo Hyun Mi and helmed by Jo Hyun Tak, Snowdrop is set in 1987's Seoul, South Korea. The new K-drama depicts a love tale of Su Ho, played by Jung Hae In, a student at a prestigious university, who suddenly rushes into a women's university dorm that is covered in blood state one day.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo plays Young Ro, a women's university student who hides him and takes care of his wounds while facing danger under close surveillance. The drama also stars Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yoo Jin. Snowdrop originally premiered on December 18.