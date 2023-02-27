BTS' J-Hope Announces New Song On The Street After Beginning Military Enlistment Process

BTS member J-Hope is all set to release a new single titled On The Street. The new song will feature J-Hope’s 'roots, street dance, from which his dream to become an artist began'. This announcement came after BigHit Music confirmed that J-Hope will be the second BTS member after Jin to serve in the Korean military.

BigHit Music announced the upcoming single from J-Hope on Weverse, which is a dedicated forum for the BTS fan community, also called the ARMY. The statement further said that J-Hope will “continue to walk together” with fans.

"Hello, This is Bighit Music. We are happy to inform you that BTS member J-Hope will be releasing a solo single On The Street. J-Hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans. The title On The Street refers to J-Hope's roots—street dance—from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together."

The announcement also featured a release date and time of the song On The Street. It will release at 2 PM, March 3 (KST) and in India at 10:30 AM.

J-Hope to undergo 18-month military duty

J-Hope is currently in the process of enlisting for his mandatory military service for the South Korea army. BigHit Music previously confirmed that the BTS star has applied to withdraw the postponement of his enlistment. Before J-Hope, Jin was the first BTS member to enroll for the military service. He started the 18-month military service back in December 2022.