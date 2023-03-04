BTS Jin Shares Photo In Military Uniform, Reunites With Jimin And J-Hope

To the ARMY's surprise, the eldest member of the popular K-pop boy group Jin made his return to social media in his military uniform. He shared a photo with fellow BTS members, Jimin and J-Hope. Fans have been waiting eagerly for Jin's pictures since his mandatory military service began. In the latest snap, he sported trimmed hair.

Park Jimin looked dapper as he opted for a black sweatshirt, beanie and jeans. J-Hope looked smart in a beige fur jacket as he paired it with a simple black hoodie, green cap and camouflaged trousers. According to Jin's recent post, it is speculated that the duo went to the Moon singer's military camp for a quick visit.

Fans gushed over Jin's new Instagram post. He captioned it, "Welcome" in Korean. As soon as the singer posted the photo, Hobi took to the comment section and wrote, "ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ" which indicates the laughing emoji.

About Jin's enlistment in the South Korean military service

The BTS member Kim Seok-Jin officially enlisted in the mandatory South Korean military service back in December 2022. Jin is expected to serve in the military till June 2024. Being the oldest member of the band, the singer was the first one to begin his service. Now, J-Hope and the other members of BTS will also enlist in the army. Fans have showed support to BTS during this time.

Jimin and J-Hope's upcoming songs

After announcing their hiatus, the boy group began focusing on their individual careers. Since then, all the members have been busy with their schedules, including J-Hope and Jimin. While Jimin released his song titled VIBE with Taeyang, J-Hope recently dropped his solo song On The Street with J Cole. J-Hope is next in line to halt his music career to join the South Korean military.