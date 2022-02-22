BTS' Jungkook Enters Top 3 On India's IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart

South Korean boyband BTS has been breaking records ever since their debut. BTS' webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO was released on February 11 and since then, BTS member Jungkook-sung OST- Stay Alive, which has been produced by Suga, has been winning the hearts of BTS ARMY across all countries. With Stay Alive, Jungkook has become the only Korean soloist to enter the Top 3 on India's IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart.

BTS Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop idol to enter IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart

As per Pinkvilla, BTS' Jungkook's track, Stay Alive entered the chart for the week ending on February 21, and it holds the highest debut and peak for a Korean soloist coming at Number 3. Earlier, BLACKPINK's Lisa's hit single, LALISA, and BTS' V's OST, Christmas Tree, both debuted at number 6. Stay Alive has now become the third overall track by a K-pop idol to debut within the Top 10 of the chart.

Furthermore, Stay Alive already holds multiple records on Spotify India, as it became the biggest debut by any K-pop soloist, the biggest first-week debut as well as the first Korean soloist to enter Spotify India's Top 5 rank. Jungkook's OST also debuted at number 1 on Spotify's Weekly Top K-pop Global Chart at number 9 on Spotify's Weekly Top Pop Global Chart and achieved the highest debut of the week on the Spotify Weekly Global Chart for the week of February 11 to 17 with over 18.8 million filtered streams.

The track has also topped the iTunes Charts in 74 countries within only six hours of its release. The single topped the charts in countries like Argentina, Japan, Thailand, France, Germany, Finland, Chile including the US. Interestingly, Jungkook's OST dethroned notable artists like Ed Sheeran and Nicki Minaj's positions on the chart. Moreover, Stay Alive is accompanied by member V's Sweet Night on the UK iTunes chart. The feat achieved by the band members through this track does not stop here as many fans took to Twitter to list a number of records broken by the track. Many fans and followers took to Twitter and congratulated BTS members for the same.

Image: Instagram/@jungkook