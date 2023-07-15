BTS Jungkook Woos Han So Hee After A Tiff In New Music Video Seven

BTS Jungkook released his latest single titled Seven featuring Latto on Friday. The music video features him and Korean actress Han So Hee. The two portray a couple that has had a tiff. He tries everything in his power to make up to her.

3 things you need to know

Jungkook is the youngest member of world renowned K-Pop group BTS.

Han So Hee is an actress. She featured in K-dramas like Nevertheless, My Name and more.

Seven marks their first collaboration together.

Jungkook and Han So Hee have a lovers quarrel

The song revolves around the need to cherish the time a couple spends together. The track has an enticing melody and relaxing acoustic guitar chords. It's a fun summer number that does an excellent job of showcasing Jungkook's charms. The song's catchy melody and the sound of an acoustic guitar perfectly encapsulate the spirit of summer.

Jungkook and Han So-hee's chemistry is one of the major talking points of the video . The video also focuses on his promise to love her no matter what. He is doing everything in his power to win her back in this song after a fight.

What Jungkook has been upto?

Jungkook has been busy with a couple of projects for the last few months. In March 2023, he was announced as the global ambassador for the brand Calvin Klein. Prior to this, he became the first K-pop idol to sing an official theme song for FIFA World Cup 2022. He even headlined the opening ceremony of the FIFA. He also collaborated with singer Charlie Puth for the track Left and Right, which became a hit. Now, the singer is all set to release his solo album sometime later this year.