BTS On Returning For Live Concert In South Korea: 'Feels A Lot Better Than Online Concert'

South Korean boyband BTS took the stage for their live performance in Seoul, South Korea. This was the band's first live concert two years after the COVID-19 restrictions. BTS performed on their hit tracks including DNA, Fake Love, Life Goes On, Dynamite, Outro: Wings, Blue and Gray, and Permission to Dance. The band made several confessions during the concert with the ARMY.

BTS' RM expresses excitement after meeting ARMY

Stating how excited the band was to see ARMY in person, as per Hindustan Times, RM said that they were so sick and tired of going online (for shows, and good that) it’s about to end. He added that he didn’t know how precious it was to see every one of you in person and jump together. RM continued that the band had taken it for granted, but today, they knew what to expect as they have put so much effort into this concert despite the restrictions.

RM further stated that it feels a lot better than the online concert as he feels BTS took a giant step with this. He said, "We’re home now and it is so meaningful to us. Seeing you all makes me so happy and looking back, this will be a memory", adding, "We can tell this story to our sons and daughters and tell them that we only clapped for shows."

'I was waiting for my ARMY for 2.5 years': J-Hope

BTS member, J-Hope also got emotional as he admitted that for 2.5 years, he was not even sure when it was going to end. He said that he was missing and waiting for his ARMY. Showing his excitement, Jin said that he was worried about the concert when he heard that fans could only participate by clapping. 'But all of you are enjoying it so much'.

V confessed, "ARMY, instead of your voices, you clapped today and that made me want to hear your voice even more". Reacting to this, Jimin said that they had missed each other so much as he felt like coming back home. Looking at the brighter side, Kook said that the band was expecting to enjoy this show with the stadium full, so it is a bit unfortunate. 'Anyway, we have better days ahead and we will find an answer'.

