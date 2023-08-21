BTS RM Addresses Fan's Concern Over Weight Gain: It Always Comes And...

BTS RM recently came live on Weverse. During the session, he opened up about several challenges that he faces as a K-pop idol. During the interaction, he also expressed his longing for his fellow band members—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook.

3 things you need to know

Kim Namjoon, like all adults in Korea, has to enlist in the South Korean military for 18 to 21 months.

BTS is currently on a hiatus and will come back together in 2025.

RM has not yet confirmed his plans for military enlistment but his hints raised curiosity among the ARMY.

'Every day is a test'

Responding to a fan who shared their stress related to a test, BTS RM comforted them. He further revealed that he has faced similar situations. He siad, "It is okay, I was like that too. Even at 30, every day is a test." When a fan expressed their yearning to witness all the BTS members together again, RM echoed a similar sentiment and stated, "I miss (BTS) too."

Drawing from his own experiences, the idol also gave advice to a fan who voiced concerns about gaining weight. He empathetically shared, "It’s okay. It always comes and goes (the weight), just look at me."

RM also reflected on his journey and shared that the year has been eventful for him. He said that he remains the optimistic person as he added, “I have so much love.”

BTS RM on septet's reunion in 2025

BTS's hiatus was initiated in 2022 due to mandatory military service. In a previous live session on Weverse, RM assured ARMYs about the group's reunion in 2025. He explained that his solo projects were akin to a journey—a vacation to return to his BTS and ARMY family. He said that the solo endeavors represent a vital step in "chapter two", with the ultimate goal being a safe return and reunion in 2025.