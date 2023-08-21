BTS RM Addresses Fan's Concern Over Weight Gain: It Always Comes And...

Quick links:
BTS RM recently interacted with his fans on Weverse (Image: RM/Instagram)
BTS RM recently came live on Weverse. During the session, he opened up about several challenges that he faces as a K-pop idol. During the interaction, he also expressed his longing for his fellow band members—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook.
3 things you need to know
Responding to a fan who shared their stress related to a test, BTS RM comforted them. He further revealed that he has faced similar situations. He siad, "It is okay, I was like that too. Even at 30, every day is a test." When a fan expressed their yearning to witness all the BTS members together again, RM echoed a similar sentiment and stated, "I miss (BTS) too."
Drawing from his own experiences, the idol also gave advice to a fan who voiced concerns about gaining weight. He empathetically shared, "It’s okay. It always comes and goes (the weight), just look at me."
RM also reflected on his journey and shared that the year has been eventful for him. He said that he remains the optimistic person as he added, “I have so much love.”
BTS's hiatus was initiated in 2022 due to mandatory military service. In a previous live session on Weverse, RM assured ARMYs about the group's reunion in 2025. He explained that his solo projects were akin to a journey—a vacation to return to his BTS and ARMY family. He said that the solo endeavors represent a vital step in "chapter two", with the ultimate goal being a safe return and reunion in 2025.