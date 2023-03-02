BTS: RM's Private Information Leaked, Korail Employee Under Fire

Kim Namjoon, also known as RM - a member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, was recently a victim of a privacy breach. A Korail employee 'A' was caught accessing and selling the idol's personal information, resulting in a gross violation of security and privacy.

According to the Korean media outlet SBS, the accused managed to get through the BTS leader's personal information over 18 times since 2019. The Korail employee 'A' gained unauthorized access to Namjoon's train ticket information, which included his contact number, address, and more.

Who is this Korail employee 'A'?

'A' was an IT employee and distributed RM's ticket information to a friend so that the person could get a seat closer to him. After the news came to light, Korail stated, "We confirmed 'A' accessed personal information without permission, but it has not been confirmed that 'A' leaked the information outside of the company."

Upon being suspended from Korail, 'A' revealed in an interrogation shared with SBS 8 News, " I accessed it simply out of curiosity, and I'll be reflecting on myself."

To this, BIGHIT Music stated, "We will verify the details and, after, take the necessary steps to protect our artist."

This incident made BTS Army furious and they lashed on the accused with criticism. She is now apprehended for further investigation.

BTS RM Work Front

BTS leader Kim Namjoon is the first soloist in K-pop history to spend around six weeks on Billboard's Artist 100. Prior to this, he became the first K-pop solo rapper to enter the top 3 of the Billboard 200. Not to forget that his album "Indigo" lasted five weeks on the Billboard 200.

Also, RM was excited to join J-Hope and Suga in surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify. Apart from that, his solo album "Indigo" was on the World Albums chart, the Top Album Sales chart, and the Top Current Album Sales chart.