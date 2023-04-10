BTS Suga Says His 'natural Scenes' Were Edited From Road To D-Day Documentary

BTS rapper Suga, who is gearing up for his solo documentary and his solo debut album D-Day, recently opened up about his mixtape trilogy and his comeback as Agust D. While speaking to Billboard, Suga revealed that he wanted to show the ARMY his individual side through Suga: Road to D-Day documentary.

The rapper also talked about how some of the good scenes from the documentary film were edited out as producers wanted to stick to his image as a South Korean artist. Suga said, "I tried to show the normal, individual side of me as much as possible, but as I am a Korean idol, or K-idol, a lot of scenes were edited out; there were more of those natural scenes and some very good scenes that couldn’t make it in the final version."

BTS Suga further added that musicians close to him know how serious he is when it comes to music. He also said that he is a very natural person and wanted to capture that essence. He also added, "The documentary started with the purpose of showing SUGA as a producer and songwriter, but it kind of ended up having the worldview of an album-making process."

BTS Suga's work front

BTS member Suga is all set to release his solo documentary with his debut album on April 21. In the documentary, Suga will embark on a musical journey to find inspiration for D-Day album. He will be seen travelling to Tokyo, Seoul, Las Vegas, and other places.

Relax in the passenger seat as #SUGA goes on a journey to find new stories and inspire new dreams.



The documentary special, SUGA: Road to D-DAY premieres on #DisneyPlusHotstar 21 April. pic.twitter.com/Pci3sHXqex — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) April 6, 2023

Suga will also meet other global artists for his album including Halsey, Anderson Paak and Steve Aoki. In the documentary, the rapper will open up about his personal experiences and the fact that he wanted to quit the band.