BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung Becomes First Celebrity With This Instagram Record

BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, professionally known as V, has proved his popularity on social media by breaking a new record. Currently, V is the only celebrity in the world whose all social media posts have reached more than 10 million likes. The artist joined Instagram back in December 2021 and has 57.5 million followers till date, making him the most followed member of the band.

Speaking about V's social media handle, he has uploaded 77 posts till now, with the latest one being six days old. The last post he shared has garnered 12.6 million likes. He shared a series of photos and videos from his day-to-day life. Apart from his BTS band members, he has not followed anyone else on Instagram.

BTS' V professional life

The Winter Bear singer is one of the most popular band members from BTS. Now that the BTS band members are focusing on their solo careers, V has also taken some time apart to work on his personal music projects and other work. Recently, the singer made an appearance in the K-drama Seojin's and soon he took the top spot in the Non-drama Search Issue Keyword Top 10 category and third position in the Non-drama Cast Top 10 Popularity list.

Talking about his solo projects, V's first song outside of BTS came out in 2019 titled Scenery and Winter Bear. Then in 2020, Taehyung released his collaborative track with Peakboy named Snow Flower, which received praise. Then V decided to follow in the footsteps of his band members and released his solo song Christmas tree, which was also featured in the soundtrack of the South Korean show Our Beloved Summer.