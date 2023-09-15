BTS' V Grooves To A Punjabi Song At The Noice Pop-Up Event In Seoul | Watch

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung recently attended the Noice Pop-Up store event in Seoul, South Korea, and created a buzz with his presence. At the event, the K-pop idol was spotted grooving to the beats of a traditional Punjabi track during the after-party of the aforementioned event. Soon after he captured the attention of his fans, several videos of him dancing to the song went viral on social media platforms.

3 things you need to know

Noice is a Seoul-based fashion brand that takes inspiration from the human senses.

Kim Taehyung graced the event and was welcomed by a massive crowd at the venue.

At the event, BTS's V was seen vibing to the Punjabi song and continued to groove to the beats of the music.

BTS' V vibes to Punjabi song

Kim Taehyung captured his fans' attention after videos of him grooving to the peppy beats of a Punjabi song surfaced on social media. His viral video sent Indian ARMYs into a frenzy as they realised that the BTS member also enjoys Indian music. As he continued to vibe to the Indian track, his friends also joined in with small gestures. Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon stood nearby and enjoyed the music. The DJ who was playing the music seemed to be rapper Peakboy.

LOOK AT TAEHYUNG VIBING TO A PUNJABI SONG OMG 😭 pic.twitter.com/AaAPnKcf6b — moni⁷ (ꪜ) 𖠌 (@taeisthv) September 14, 2023

BTS V wants to try acting in the thriller genre

During IU's show, the host asked BTS V, "Do you have any plans for your acting career in future?" Responding to the question, he said, "I do." IU further asked him, "Is there a genre you want to try acting?" To this, Kim Taehyung revealed that he wants to try the thriller genre for his next acting venture.

Taehyung further questioned IU and asked, "Do you know this Netflix series called The End Of F***ing World?" IU admitted that she liked the show and said that she loved it. V continued by saying, "My thoughts on acting completely changed after I watched that. When people ask me ‘Is there a role you want to play?’ I tell them this." He also revealed that he wants to play the protagonist in the show.