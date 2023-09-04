BTS V Talks About Jungkook's Contribution To His Solo Debut Album Layover

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is all set to drop his solo debut album titled Layover in September. He has released two music videos so far as pre-release and has been on a promotional spree for some weeks now. Recently, the K-pop idol was featured as a guest in the show You Quiz On The Block wherein he was seen spilling the beans about his upcoming music.

2 things you need to know

BTS V revealed that he recorded Layover at fellow BTS member's house.

Kim Taehyung's album Layover will be released on September 8.

Kim Taehyung talks about Layover shoot

In a promo clip of You Quiz On The Block, V made a special appearance. During the show, Taehyung revealed that he recorded Layover at fellow BTS member Jungkook's house. Previously, Jungkook dropped hints about V's album in his Weverse livestream and said, "Have I listened to Taehyung’s album? Has the news come out? I’ve listened to a few of his songs, they’re good he’s good. I’ve heard it beforehand."

Kim Taehyung opens up about his dog's ill health

🐻 Tan has a bad heart, and had surgery twice, but both time it was unsuccessful. Every time it was unsuccessful, he could've died on the surgery table, but his will kept him alive. I was so grateful he fought for his life.



During an episode of Pixid, BTS V revealed that his pet dog Yeontan, who has been with him for seven years, has had two surgeries due to a heart ailment. "I have a pet Pomeranian named Kim Yeontan. He's been with me for 7 years. Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice. But both times it was unsuccessful. Every time it was unsuccessful, he could have died during the surgery. But his will kept him alive. I was so grateful that he fought for his life," he said.