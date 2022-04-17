'Business Proposal's Ahn Hyo Seop Gets Emotional After Fans' Sweet Gesture On His Birthday

Business Proposal fame Ahn Hyo Seop has turned a year older on Sunday, April 17. On the special occasion, the South Korean star was flooded with a plethora of gifts sent by his fans and followers from all across the globe. The sweet gesture of his fans has made the Business Proposal star extremely emotional. To convey the same, the star took to his social media and expressed gratitude to his fans for showering him with a room full of gifts.

Ahn Hyo Seop's emotional note for fans

In the post shared by the actor, Ahn Hyo Seop can be seen posing alongside all the presents that he received on his birthday. A jovial Ahn Hyo Seop explained that he is grateful for the immense love that has been showered on him. He wrote. "I believe you can only 'give love' when you can give love to yourself. I'm very grateful to have immense love from all of you. Words can’t express how much I appreciate all of you for sharing your love. Love you all back. Thank you all for the birthday wishes!" Take a look at the post below:

This came just weeks after Ahn Hyo Seop's dating rumours with Park Ji Hyun took the internet by storm. Fans of the stars had taken to social media to provide shreds of evidence of a few incidents that hint something might be cooking between the two actors. In light of the recently surfaced speculations about Park Ji Hyun's love affair with Ahn Hyo Seop, her management agency Namoo Actors released an official statement. The rumours garnered much attention on the internet, but the agency has denied commenting on the same.

As per media reports, a representative of Park Ji Hyun said "We have nothing to say." Meanwhile, the Business Proposal actor's agency Starhaus Entertainment maintained silence on the matter. For those unaware, the duo reportedly met each other back in 2017 when they modelled together for the clothing brand Edwin. It is speculated that their bond has only grown stronger ever since. However, if the two are dating each other can only be confirmed once their agencies release an official statement on the matter.

Image: Instagram/@imhyoseop