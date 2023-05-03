Cannes 2023: John C Reilly To Head Jury For Un Certain Regard Section

American actor John C Reilly will serve as the president of the Un Certain Regard jury for the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

In the jury panel, the 57-year-old actor is joined by French writer-director Alice Winocour, German actor Paula Beer, French-Cambodian filmmaker Davy Chou and Belgian actor Emilie Dequenne, the festival organisers said in a statement.

The Un Certain Regard section showcases art and discovery films by young auteurs. This year, 20 films have been selected, including eight debut films and six by women filmmakers.

Reilly is best known for featuring in movies such as "Days of Thunder", "The River Wild", three Paul Thomas Anderson's films -- "Hard Eight", "Boogie Nights" and "Magnolia" -- as well as "Thin Red Line" and Martin Scorsese's "Gangs of New York" and "The Aviator".

His previous films, including Lynne Ramsay's We Need to Talk About Kevin, Roman Polanski's Carnage, Yorgos Lanthimos' The Lobster and "Tales of Tale", were all screened at the prestigious film gala.

"I have had so many life changing moments at the Festival de Cannes (from my miraculous first trip with Paul Thomas Anderson to celebrating my 50th birthday from the Palais stage!) so to be chosen as the President of Un Certain Regard Jury is truly such an incredible honour," Reilly said.

"Many of the films I have been lucky to appear in have been selected by the Festival over these many years and nothing feels as special as being invited to this amazing annual gathering of the very best cinema has to offer the world," he added.

The actor said he looks forward to helping launch another generation of filmmakers with his stint as the jury head of the Un Certain Regard section.

The 2023 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 to 27.

Hollywood veteran Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are ending their marriage.

In a statement to American media outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the 68-year-old actor's representative said the couple are going their separate ways after being married for 18 years.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the statement read.

Costner, the star of movies such as The Bodyguard, Dancing With Wolves and Waterworld, had tied the knot with Baumgartner, 49, in September 2004. They have three children together.

The actor also has four other children from previous relationships, including with his first wife Cindy Silva, to whom he was married from 1978 to 1994.