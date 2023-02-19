Circle Chart Music Awards 2023: BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, BLACKPINK, ENHYPEN Win Big

The Circle Chart Music Awards was held on Saturday night (February 18) at KSPO Dome in Seoul. Hosted by NCT's Doyoung and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, the award ceremony honoured musicians who put out songs in the year 2022. The yearly ceremony, awards artists based on the success of their songs and albums commercially as measured by the Circle Chart.

The Rookie of the Year Award, which is given out only once in a person's life, was given out on this day in the categories of physical albums and digital sound source.

NewJeans was named the Rookie of the Year winner in the category of digital music. IVE's ELEVEN, Kep1er's WA DA DA, LE SSERAFIM's Fearless, and NMIXX's OO and NewJeans' debut single, Attention were chosen to win the title of most popular song on the digital music charts last year.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Artist of the Year - Physical

1st Quarter | NCT

2nd Quarter | Seventeen

3rd Quarter | BTS

4th Quarter | Stray Kids

Artist of the Year - Digital Music

January | Kep1er

February | Taeyeon

March | (G)I-DLE

April | IVE

May | LE SSERAFIM

June | BTS

July | aespa

August | BLACKPINK

September | BLACKPINK

October | LE SSERAFIM

November | ITZY

December | TBA

New Artist of the Year | New Jeans | IVE

Discovery of the Tear | Be'O

Retail Album of the Year | BTS - 'Proof'

Top Kit Seller of the Year | NCT - 'Universe'

Composer of the Year | Ryan S. Jhun

Lyricist of the Year | Seo Ji Eum

Performers of the Year

Chorus | Bae Soo Jung

Musical Instrument | Choi In Sung

Style of the Year

Choreography | Kim Eun Joo | Kim Young Hoo

Stylist | Park Min Hee

Record Production of the Year | (G)I-DLE - 'Tomboy'

Social Hot Star of the Year | BTS

Hot Performance of the Year | ENHYPEN

World K-Pop Star | TXT

Work K-Pop Rookie | STAYC

Mubeat Choice Award | Lim Young Woong | BLACKPINK