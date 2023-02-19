Circle Chart Music Awards 2023: BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, BLACKPINK, ENHYPEN Win Big

Quick links:
Image: @CCMA_OFFICIAL/Twitter
The Circle Chart Music Awards was held on Saturday night (February 18) at KSPO Dome in Seoul. Hosted by NCT's Doyoung and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, the award ceremony honoured musicians who put out songs in the year 2022. The yearly ceremony, awards artists based on the success of their songs and albums commercially as measured by the Circle Chart.
The Rookie of the Year Award, which is given out only once in a person's life, was given out on this day in the categories of physical albums and digital sound source.
NewJeans was named the Rookie of the Year winner in the category of digital music. IVE's ELEVEN, Kep1er's WA DA DA, LE SSERAFIM's Fearless, and NMIXX's OO and NewJeans' debut single, Attention were chosen to win the title of most popular song on the digital music charts last year.
Check out the full list of winners here:
Artist of the Year - Physical
1st Quarter | NCT
2nd Quarter | Seventeen
3rd Quarter | BTS
4th Quarter | Stray Kids
Artist of the Year - Digital Music
January | Kep1er
February | Taeyeon
March | (G)I-DLE
April | IVE
May | LE SSERAFIM
June | BTS
July | aespa
August | BLACKPINK
September | BLACKPINK
October | LE SSERAFIM
November | ITZY
December | TBA
New Artist of the Year | New Jeans | IVE
Discovery of the Tear | Be'O
Retail Album of the Year | BTS - 'Proof'
Top Kit Seller of the Year | NCT - 'Universe'
Composer of the Year | Ryan S. Jhun
Lyricist of the Year | Seo Ji Eum
Performers of the Year
Chorus | Bae Soo Jung
Musical Instrument | Choi In Sung
Style of the Year
Choreography | Kim Eun Joo | Kim Young Hoo
Stylist | Park Min Hee
Record Production of the Year | (G)I-DLE - 'Tomboy'
Social Hot Star of the Year | BTS
Hot Performance of the Year | ENHYPEN
World K-Pop Star | TXT
Work K-Pop Rookie | STAYC
Mubeat Choice Award | Lim Young Woong | BLACKPINK