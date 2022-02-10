'Crash Landing On You' Actors Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin Announce Wedding, Call It 'destiny'

Lovebirds Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are getting married! Son Ye Jin, on Wednesday, took to her verified Instagram handle and announced the news of her marriage to her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin. She dropped an adorable picture of a tiny white dress and penned a long note informing fans about the news.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are among the most popular and loved couples of the South Korean entertainment industry, who went from reel to real life couple and took everyone by surprise. The couple is spotted enjoying dates and vacationing together quite often.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Son Ye Jin began her note, "Before writing this article, I was very worried about how to express my feelings. I wanted to tell a beautiful story. Because it's such a precious and important story... I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes..the person you think is right..^^ He is such a warm and reassuring person just being with him. I thought it was something unexpected for a man and a woman to meet, share their hearts, and promise a future... We came here naturally. "

"Thank you for everything around us that made our relationship our destiny. Everyone, please bless the future we will create together. And to the fans who always support me..I have nothing to offer for the unconditional love you give me, so I am only holding on to my infinite gratitude. I want to become a more mature and wonderful actor and person, but it is not as easy as I thought. Someday, I will be able to approach the image of my utopia that I draw... ? ^^ So I will become a person who is not ashamed of myself and both of you. I sincerely hope that you will be happier every day as well. I give my heart to you all with my love and gratitude," she added. As per the couple's agency, the wedding will be held in Seoul this March privately for both parents and acquaintances as per the couple's wishes.

SonYeJin agency stated #SonYeJin and #HyunBin wedding will be held in Seoul this March privately for both parents and acquaintances according to the couple wishes.https://t.co/SbUbfOtyeq #KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/3FZmM9Ft50 — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) February 10, 2022

After the success of the romance K-drama, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were wrapped in dating rumours for quite a long time. They came out in public on New Year's Day last year. Ever since then, the couple has been quite open about their relationship.

Image: Instagram/@about_kpop157.2