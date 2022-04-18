'Crash Landing On You' Star Yoo Jung Ho To Marry 'Bulgasal' Co-actor Cha Hee On THIS Date

Crash Landing On You fame Yoo Jung Ho is all set to tie the knot with his Bulgasal co-star Cha Hee. The news was made official by Yoo Jung Ho's management agency IOK Company.

In a statement released recently, the agency confirmed that the South Korean actors will get hitched in the month of May, this year, as reported by Soompi. If the report is to be believed, then love sparked between You Jung Ho and Cha Hee when the duo met each other as colleagues.

Yoo Jung Ho and Cha Hee to marry on May 5

On April 16, IOK Company stated that Yoo Jungo Ho and Cha Hee will get married on May 5. “It’s true that actors Yoo Jung Ho and Cha Hee are getting married on May 5," said the management agency. Further, they also confirmed that the South Korean actors have been romantically involved with each other for the past seven years. The details of the wedding venue and time yet remain unknown. It is unclear if the two will host a grand ceremony or will be a private affair between close friends and family members.

The duo have starred together in the South Korean television series Bulgasal: Immortal Souls. Director by Jang Young-woo, the plot of the show revolves around the life of a woman who remembers her past lives after repeating deaths and reincarnation for over 600 years and a man who cannot kill nor be killed known as the Bulgasal.

Yoo Jung Ho is well known for essaying the role of Chief Kim in Crash Landing on You. Yoo Jung Ho's Chief of the National Intelligence Service and investigator in the series, understand the relationship between the main characters of Crash Landing on You and helps them to make their parting bearable.

The plot of the series traces how a paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea and into the life of a brave army officer who helps her hide. Apart from this, he has portrayed pivotal roles in shows including The Prison, Tazza: One-Eyed Jack. Speaking of Cha Hee, she most recently appeared on Bulgasal and The One and Only.

(Image: @potatopiggy9/Instagram)