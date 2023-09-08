Dr Romantic Actor Kim Min Jae Announces Military Enlistment, Shares Heartfelt Message

Popular South Korean actor Kim Min Jae revealed that he will be leaving for his mandatory military service on September 18. The announcement of the K-pop actor's enlistment was confirmed by his agency, Nyam Nyam Entertainment. Kim Min Jae is well-known for his role in K-dramas including Dr Romantic and Dali and Cocky Prince.

2 things you need to know

Kim Min Jae announced his military enlistment on September 6.

The actor rose to fame for his role in Dr Romantic, a South Korean television series.

Kim Min Jae's agency announces military enlistment

Kim Min Jae's agency Nyam Nyam Entertainment announced that the actor would be enlisting for his mandatory military service on September 18. His agency stated, "Kim Min Jae will be enlisting in the military on September 18 to fulfill his mandatory military service. We ask for your unwavering love and warm support until the day he returns in good health."

(Kim Min Jae to leave for military enlistment in September | Image: Instagram)

Kim Min Jae shares heartfelt note

Kim Min Jae shared a heartfelt message for his fans on his official fan cafe and wrote, "Today, I have something I want to tell you directly. Many of you may have been curious, but I will be enlisting in the military on September 18 to fulfill my mandatory service."

"I will be joining the military band, and although I feel regret and sad at the thought of not being able to see you for a while, I am also excited and grateful to be able to experience and learn more through my military service," he continued. He concluded his note by expressing gratitude to all his supporters. The actor was last seen in Poong the Joseon Psychiatrist and played a cameo role in Bloodhounds. He is also well-known for his K-dramas including Dr Romantic, and Do You Like Brahms? among others.