Emmys 2022: 'Squid Game' Scripts History, Become First-non English Show To Bag Nomination

Popular Korean drama Squid Game which had created a strong fanbase ever since it was announced, recently made history by becoming the first non-English series to be nominated for multiple Emmys. The show has been a favourite of award shows this year, snagging SAG Awards for Lee and Jung and a Golden Globe for Oh in Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

Now, achieving another major feat, this year the show scored 14 nominations at Emmy 2022 awards. Hwang Dong-hyuk created the series for Netflix; the first season starred Lee Jung-jae (who plays Gi-hun), Park Hae-soo (Sang-woo), and Jung Ho-yeon (Sae-byeok). After the immense popularity and smashing viewership of the first season, the makers are now looking forward to the next part.

Squid Game becomes first non-English show to bag Emmy nominations

This year, the show has been nominated in various categories, including the Outstanding Drama Series. Star Lee Jung-jae got a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Jung Ho-yeon was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su both received nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk received nominations for writing and directing, Variety reported.

Season 1 of Squid Game is a cautionary tale about wealth disparity. The story of the show revolves around financially desperate people who kill one another in a series of kids’ games to win a life-changing cash prize for the entertainment of a few wealthy VIPs. Meanwhile, the makers are all set to come up with the second season of ‘Squid Game’, which is a violent satire in which societies marginalized compete for cash in fatal versions of children’s games.

The show added more feathers earlier to their embellished cap after it received SAG Awards honors for the male actor (Lee) and female actor (Jung). Lee also won the Independent Spirit Award for male performance in a new scripted series and drama actor at the Critics Choice Awards. (Additionally, O Yeong-su won this year’s untelevised Golden Globes for supporting actor in a drama. The Emmy ceremony is set for September 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced.

IMAGE: Twitter/IcedVanillate/AP