From 'Hellbound' To 'Red Sleeve'; Here's A List Of Top 5 K-Dramas Releasing This November

With Netflix's most recent Korean drama Squid Game breaking all the records, many fans are now looking out for other dramas to binge on. Whether you're a fan of romance, thrillers, or suspense, the world of Korean dramas has it all. If you've already binge-watched the popular Asian dramas and your love for K-dramas is ever-growing, here is a list of Top 5 K-dramas releasing in the month of November.

Top 5 K-dramas in November

Hellbound

Release: November 19, 2021

Cast: Yoo Ah In

Directed by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho, Hellbound is set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon like emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by the terrifying new reality, Jung Jin Soo's (played by Yoo Ah In) emerging religion rises to fame, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon.

Melancholia

Release Date: November 3, 2021

Cast: Im Soo-Jung, Lee Do-Hyun

Melancholia depicts the life journey of Ji Yoon-Soo and Baek Seung-Yoo who meet in a private school. Yoon-Soo is a Mathematics professor with a passionate personality, while Seung-Yoo is an outcast who does badly in his studies. Seung-Yoo also has a mysterious past as he used to be a math genius who entered MIT at the age of 10, however, then he suddenly disappeared.

Red Sleeve

Release Date: November 5, 2021

Cast: Lee Joon-Ho, Lee Se-Young, Kang Hoon

Sung Deok-Im, played by Lee Se-Young, is a court lady who meets crown prince Lee San, essayed by Lee Joon-Ho. When Lee San finally ascends from the throne and becomes King Jeongjo, he asks Deok-Im to be his concubine. However, Deok-Im is caught between her true love and living her life freely.

Royal Secret Inspector Joy

Release Date: November 8, 2021

Cast: Taecyeon, Kim Hye-Yoon

Royal Secret Inspector Joy is yet another sageuk aka historical drama. It tells the journey of Ra Yi-Eon, played by Taecyeon, who is a man with a simple dream of running a small dumpling restaurant. However, his excellent skills make him pass the state examination test, eventually making him a government officer. Yi-Eon is then promoted as a royal secret agent. His life changes when he meets Kim Jo-Yi (essayed by Kim Hye-Yoon). The duo then teams up and solve the cases together.

Now, We Are Breaking Up

Release Date: November 12, 2021

Cast: Song Hye-Kyo, Jang Ki-Yong

This K-drama has created a lot of buzz among fans and is considered to be the highly-anticipated drama in the winter season. The plot mainly depicts the reality of falling in love and breaking up. Song Hye-Kyo plays Ha Young-Eun, who is a design team leader for a big fashion company. Her character is realistic and tends to not consider others' feelings, especially when it comes to her career. She meets Yoon Jae-Kook (essayed by Jang Ki-Yong), who is a freelance photographer. He seems to have everything he wanted in his life.

Image: Instagram/@hellbound_drama/@melancholia_tvn