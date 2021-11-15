Last Updated:

From Kang Daniel To Hwasa: List Of K-pop Releases Scheduled For The 2nd Half Of November

Here we've curated a list of what the 2nd half of November has in store for K-pop fans- Kang Daniel collaborates with Chancellor for the remake of Fly, & others

Kang Daniel

Image: Instagram/@sf9official/@mariahhwasa


Things for the South Korean entertainment industry are quite vibrant with K-Pop groups like BTS and BLACKPINK making it big with their music, while others are on their way to global recognition. Several K-pop bands are prepping up for their comebacks, while a few of them are making debuts in the glamourous world. A handful of bands have already released their incredible Korean music in the first half of November, while there are quite a few who are still awaiting who are gearing up for the releases. Here we've curated a list of Korean music releases in the second half of November that many fans globally have been waiting for. 

K-pop releases are still ahead this month

November 15

  • South Korean girl group, T-ara is making their much-awaited comeback with the single album, RE:T-ARA.
  • Bernard Park is also releasing his latest single named Bad Influence.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bernard Park (@bernardpark)

November 16

  • Street Woman Fighter Kang Daniel has teamed up with Chancellor for a remake of Epik High’s Fly.
  • Singer and songwriter Younha is all set to release her new full album titled End Theory.
  • Jukjae will also be dropping his new digital single, One Another.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YOUNHA (@younha_holic)

November 17

  • Eight-member boyband E’LAST will be releasing their new digital single, To.Lie.

November 18

  • Eight-member girl group Weki Meki will be making their comeback with their new mini-album, I AM ME.
  • The War in Fly star Lee Seung Hwan has collaborated with Sunwoo JungA for a new single featuring Ong Seong Wu and Noze.
  • Jay Park has teamed up with rapper Wiz Khalifa to release the project single, Break Your Heart.

November 19

  • K-pop group MONSTA X has unveiled their new mini-album, No Limit.
  • Former Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon is making a comeback with the mini-album, Electrified: Urban Nostalgia.
  • DinDin will be dropping a new mini-album.

November 22

  • Nine-member K-pop group SF9 will be releasing their new mini-album, RUMINATION.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SF9 (@sf9official)

November 23

  • ONEWE will pre-release STAR ahead of their new mini-album in the month of January.
  • B.I.G will be returning to the industry with the single, FLASHBACK.
  • Jirisan's Memories singer Gaho has revealed his debut full-length album, Fireworks.

November 24

  • MAMAMOO member Hwasa will make a solo comeback with the single album, Guilty Pleasure.
  • The winner of JTBC’s Sing Again, Lee Seung Yoon is all set to drop his first full-length album.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HWASA (@_mariahwasa)

November 25

  • K-pop group GHOST9 has unveiled their new mini-album, NOW: Who we are facing.

November 29

  • Popular K-pop band Stray Kids will treat fans with their holiday single, Christmas EveL.

November 30

  • EXO’s Kai will make a solo comeback with the mini-album, Peaches.
  • South Korean girl group Cignature will return with the mini-album, Dear Diary Moment.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KAI (@zkdlin)

