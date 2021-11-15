From Kang Daniel To Hwasa: List Of K-pop Releases Scheduled For The 2nd Half Of November

Things for the South Korean entertainment industry are quite vibrant with K-Pop groups like BTS and BLACKPINK making it big with their music, while others are on their way to global recognition. Several K-pop bands are prepping up for their comebacks, while a few of them are making debuts in the glamourous world. A handful of bands have already released their incredible Korean music in the first half of November, while there are quite a few who are still awaiting who are gearing up for the releases. Here we've curated a list of Korean music releases in the second half of November that many fans globally have been waiting for.

K-pop releases are still ahead this month

November 15

South Korean girl group, T-ara is making their much-awaited comeback with the single album, RE:T-ARA.

Bernard Park is also releasing his latest single named Bad Influence.

November 16

Street Woman Fighter Kang Daniel has teamed up with Chancellor for a remake of Epik High’s Fly.

Singer and songwriter Younha is all set to release her new full album titled End Theory.

Jukjae will also be dropping his new digital single, One Another.

November 17

Eight-member boyband E’LAST will be releasing their new digital single, To.Lie.

November 18

Eight-member girl group Weki Meki will be making their comeback with their new mini-album, I AM ME.

The War in Fly star Lee Seung Hwan has collaborated with Sunwoo JungA for a new single featuring Ong Seong Wu and Noze.

Jay Park has teamed up with rapper Wiz Khalifa to release the project single, Break Your Heart.

November 19

K-pop group MONSTA X has unveiled their new mini-album, No Limit.

Former Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon is making a comeback with the mini-album, Electrified: Urban Nostalgia.

DinDin will be dropping a new mini-album.

November 22

Nine-member K-pop group SF9 will be releasing their new mini-album, RUMINATION.

November 23

ONEWE will pre-release STAR ahead of their new mini-album in the month of January.

B.I.G will be returning to the industry with the single, FLASHBACK.

Jirisan's Memories singer Gaho has revealed his debut full-length album, Fireworks.

November 24

MAMAMOO member Hwasa will make a solo comeback with the single album, Guilty Pleasure.

The winner of JTBC’s Sing Again, Lee Seung Yoon is all set to drop his first full-length album.

November 25

K-pop group GHOST9 has unveiled their new mini-album, NOW: Who we are facing.

November 29

Popular K-pop band Stray Kids will treat fans with their holiday single, Christmas EveL.

November 30

EXO’s Kai will make a solo comeback with the mini-album, Peaches.

South Korean girl group Cignature will return with the mini-album, Dear Diary Moment.

Image: Instagram/@sf9official/@mariahhwasa