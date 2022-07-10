Gong Yoo's Birthday: Inside 'Train To Busan' Star's Fun, Candid Moments On Social Media

Veteran South Korean actor Gong Yoo is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, with his fans, close friends and family members showering him with love. The actor, who started his career as a video jockey on Mnet in 2000, made his acting debut in the school drama School 4. He gained immense popularity following his stint in Coffee Prince, with his fandom growing manifold since. Gong Yoo has to his credit projects like The Silent Sea, Train to Busan, Goblin, and The Age of Shadows among others.

The actor often treats fans with glimpses into his personal life, and is extremely off-guard and unfiltered on social media. From the actor's fun moments with his cat to his cooking sessions, here's looking at Gong Yoo's personal life via his Instagram feed.

Inside Korean star Gong Yoo's unfiltered social media feed

Gong Yoo's adoration of his cat

The actor recently shared a trial of pictures of his feline friend, as it rests comfortably on a couch. Fans gushed over the post and dropped comments like, "too cute."

Photo dumps encapsulating his days

Gong Yoo shared multiple pictures from one of his adventure-filled days as he played tennis with his pals, enjoyed delicious ice-creams as well as spent time at the beach.

Another photo dump on his feed is all about a routine day, where Gong Yoo is seen out and about on the streets, while also relishing his time at the beach while catching fish. In the caption, he wrote, "Back in time 1."

Gong Yoo's appreciation for Nam Joo-hyuk

Gong Yoo posted three photos on Instagram in front of a TV screen, showing Nam Joo Hyuk's glimpse from a K-Drama. Gong Yoo beams with joy while giving a thumbs up to Hyuk.

The actor relishes food on an 'Einstein' plate

The Train To Busan star shared pictures of him enjoying fruits and bread topped with blueberry sauce on a plate having a tongue-out image of Einstein. The post received hilarious reactions from fans as they lauded Gong Yoo's sense of humour.

The time Gong Yoo posed in his space-suit

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GONGYOO_OFFICIAL)