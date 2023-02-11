Hansika Motwani On Marrying Her Best Friend's Ex-husband Sohail Kathuria: 'Not My Fault'

Hansika Motwani recently opened up about marrying her best friend's ex-husband Sohail Kathuria. The actress tied the knot with a Mumbai-based entrepreneur in December 2022. After the news came out in open, netizens accused her of stealing her best friend's husband.

In the first episode of her show Love Shaadi Drama, Hansika addressed the allegations made against the couple. She said, "Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity.”

Her husband Sohail also spoke about the allegations levelled against Hansika and said, "The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless."

He then explained that he first got married in 2014 but the marriage lasted for only a brief period of time. He shared how the speculations started and explained that Hansika attended his first wedding and some people saw her pictures which raised the speculations.

More about Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani rose to fame with her role in Hrithik Roshan's starrer Koi Mil Gaya. She then made a special appearance in Himesh Reshammiya's Aap Ka Surroor.

She has been a part of various Tamil and Telugu projects including Engeyum Kadhal, Desamuduru, Kandireega, Maska, Kantri, Aranmanai, Villain, Denikaina Ready, and Uyire Uyire.