'Happiness' To 'Vagabond': K-dramas With A Perfect Blend Of Romance And Action

From Healer to K2, this list is filled with K-Dramas that deliver action scenes which will keep you on the edge and truly give you butterflies in the stomach.

Image: Instagram/@vagabond_kdrama/Twitter/@kbotakpod


If you’re looking for a K-Drama to binge over this weekend, we have a list of action and romance-filled series prepared for all K-drama fans. From Healer to K2, this list is filled with K-Dramas that deliver action scenes which will keep you on the edge, along with their romantic plot that’ll truly give you butterflies in the stomach.

Here’s a list of one of the most loved and appreciated K-Dramas that provides their audience with the perfect blend of action and romance.

Vagabond

This 2019 drama directed by Yoo In-Sik and starring Lee Seugi-gi, Bae Suzy and Shin Sun-rok is definitely worth a watch. The plot revolves around a struggling stunt double Cha Dal-gun (Lee Seugi-gi) who is also taking care of his nephew, tries to solve the mystery of a plane crash, and becomes partners with Go hae-ri (Bae Suzy), a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service.

The series is filled with amazing fight scenes and chemistry between the two leads. It has an IMBD rating of 8.2 and is available on Netflix.

The King: Eternal Monarch

This is a 2020 romantic fantasy directed by Baek Sang-hoon, and has Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-Eun as its lead. It has a unique plot involving the shift of Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) into an alternate universe, between the ancient and modern worlds. With brilliant cinematography, action scenes and romance, this Korean Television Series is a must-watch. It has an 8.1 IMBD rating and is also available on Netflix. 

Healer

The 2014-2015 drama directed by Lee Jung-sub, The show revolves around a struggling journalist Chae Young-shin (Park Min-Young) who crosses paths with Seo Jung Hoo (Ji Chang Wook) who is a criminal healer and a grey character. The action scenes played by Ji Chang Wook throughout the drama are incredibly delivered, and the cute interactions between Chae Young-Shin and Seo Jung Hoo will leave the audience blushing. The drama has a good IMBD rating of 8.5 and could be watched on Netflix. 

The K2

This 2016 K-Drama directed by Kwak Jung-hwan and starring Ji Chang-wook and Im Yoon-ah, is a heartwarming romance along with stunning fight scenes. Kim Je Ha (Ji Chang-Wook) is a devoted and strong bodyguard of Go Anna (Im Yoon-ah) who ends up falling in love with her. This has very sizzling chemistry between the two leads, and a balance of action and romance especially when Je Ha protects and saves Anna. The drama could be watched on Netflix and has an IMBD of 7.8.

Happiness

Happiness is a 2021 thriller drama directed by Ahn Gil-ho, starring Han Hyo-Joo and Park Hyung-Sik the plot is quite awe-inspiring as it revolves around surviving through an apocalypse of zombies caused by a virus. The drama certainly contains a lot of action as Jung Yi Hyun (Park Hyung-Sik) and Yoon Sae Bom (Han Hyo-Joo) have to battle against zombies to be alive, we also see them falling in love during the apocalypse, and giving the audience a balance of romance and action. Happiness has an IMBD rating of 7.9 and could be watched on Netflix.

