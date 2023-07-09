Hayao Miyazaki’s How Do You Live? To Be Studio Ghibli's 1st IMAX Release

Hayao Miyazaki is a pioneer of the animated medium of filmmaking. His company, Studio Ghibli was established in 1985 and has since then been a means of creating some of the artist’s most moving films. While reportedly at the final leg of his filmmaking career with one last project left, Miyazaki’s upcoming film How Do You Live? is slated to receive a special release.

3 things you need to know:

Miyazaki has been making films since 1979.

His latest film was The Wind Rises, which was released in 2013.

He was recognised as a Person of Cultural Merit by the Japanese government in 2012.

How Do You Live? to be Ghibli’s first IMAX release

The film is set to hit the theatres on July 14. While it will be available to watch in other formats, it’s slated to receive an IMAX release as well, as per the Japanese news outlet Oricon. That means it’s the very first film from Studio Ghibli to be receiving a release in the IMAX format.

(A poster for How Do You Live? which is the only promotional material for the film | Image: Twitter)

Moreover, the film has been receiving almost no promotion. Apart from its teaser being dropped in December 2022, there has been no new content ahead of the film’s release. While explaining the decision during a recent interview, Studio Ghibli President Toshio Suzuki said that promoting a film heavily takes its anticipation away. He added that only a single poster seemed sufficient to them ahead of How Do You Live? release.

Hayao Miyazaki has only made 12 feature films in 43 years

Miyazaki’s films have often taken a tremendous amount of time to finish. After 1979, his second film was released in 1984 with the title Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Similarly, 2013’s The Wind Rises came five years after his 2008 film Ponyo.

(A still from The Wind Rises from Hayao Miyazaki | Image: Twitter)

Apart from directing and writing his films, Miyazaki has also made his short films Imaginary Flying Machines (2002) and Mr. Dough and the Egg Princess (2010). Moreover, the animator has also received nods from the teams of Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), The Pixar Story (2007) and Toy Story (2010).