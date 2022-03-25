'Hellbound' Actor Kim Shin Rok Roped In For The 'Sweet Home' Sequel? Details Inside

Kim Shin Rok is a popular South Korean actor whose performance in the tv series, Hellbound was highly praised by the audiences. A delightful piece of news just arrived her fans' way that she will be cast in the sequel of the notable Netflix series, Sweet Home. According to Pinkvilla, the actor was roped in for the sequel and was currently reviewing her role.

The popular South Korean apocalyptic horror television series, Sweet Home, released in 2020. garnered massive attention from the audience and was a huge hit on OTT. Released on Netflix on December 18, 2020, the series recorded over 2.1 billion net views. The series followed the story of how a monster attack that traps people inside a building in their apartments with a challenge to survive as long as they can.

Sweet Home cast

The notable cast of the movie included actors namely Song Kang as Cha Hyun-soo, Lee Jin-wook as Pyeon Sang-wook, Lee Do-hyun as Lee Eun-hyuk, Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-kyung, Go Min-si as Lee Eun-yoo, Kim Nam-hee as Jung Jae-heon, Dane DiLiegro as Muscle Monster, Go Yoon-jung as Park Yoo-ri, Kim Kap-soo as Ahn Gil-seob, Kim Hyun as Ahn Sun-young, Woo Hyun as Kim Suk-hyun, among others.

More about Kim Shin Rok's Hellbound

Kim Shin Rok gained attention for her performance in the South Korean dark fantasy series, Hellbound which became the most-watched series on Netflix the next of its release. The pilot episode of the show was premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in the Primetime program of TV series in September 2021. The main cast of the series featured notable South Korean stars namely Yoo Ah-in as Jeong Jin-soo, Park Sang-hoon as young Jeong Jin-soo, Park Jeong-min as Bae Young-jae, Kim Hyun-joo as Min Hye-jin, Yang Ik-june as Jin Kyeong-hoon, and many others.

Image: Instagram/NetflixKorea