‘In The Soop: Friendcation’: BTS' V, Park Seo-joon's Travel Show To Premiere On July 22

This summer, prepare to relax and enjoy alongside some of Korea’s biggest stars as they shrug off the stresses of global fame and head out for a vacation in In The Soop: Friendcation, coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 22.

Starring V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Park Seo-joon, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy, In The SOOP : Friendcation gives audiences a never-seen-before intimate look at the lives of these five celebrity friends, as they step away from “setting the night alight” for a surprise trip to unwind together with a variety of fun, leisurely activities.

#IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Poster 1



✔️Premieres July 22

➡️JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST)

➡️Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST)



✔️Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔

✔️New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST)#인더숲 #우정여행 pic.twitter.com/EJizlIFmNC — IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) July 6, 2022

Hidden away from the world, this brand-new travel reality series shows the friends taking time to enjoy nature and indulge in their favorite pastimes. Throughout the course of the four-episode series, viewers will get to see the stars decompress, enjoy personal conversations, and recharge over a well-earned break away from the pressures of day-to-day stardom.

Slated to be released weekly on Disney+ Hotstar from July 22, IN THE SOOP: Friendcationis a spinoff of the IN THE SOOP series. It is the latest series to join the ever-expanding library of endless entertainment available on the platform.

Fans of Korean culture and captivating storytelling can also enjoy a wide range of riveting Korean dramas on Disney+ Hotstar, including Link: Eat, Love, Kill about a world-famous chef who has a breakdown in front of his customers and is forced to revisit his traumatic past and the mysterious disappearance of his sister; Soundtrack #1, about unrequited love between two close friends; as well as the breakout sensation Snowdrop, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, in a story about a university student who goes against her family and her country to help the man she loves.

