‘In The Soop: Friendcation’: BTS' V, Park Seo-joon's Travel Show To Premiere On July 22

Travel reality show 'In The Soop: Friendcation' starring Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, BTS' V and more will be released on July 22 via Disney+.

‘In the Soop: Friendcation’

Image: Twitter/ @inthesoop_tv


This summer, prepare to relax and enjoy alongside some of Korea’s biggest stars as they shrug off the stresses of global fame and head out for a vacation in In The Soop: Friendcation, coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 22.

Starring V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Park Seo-joon, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy, In The SOOP : Friendcation gives audiences a never-seen-before intimate look at the lives of these five celebrity friends, as they step away from “setting the night alight” for a surprise trip to unwind together with a variety of fun, leisurely activities.

Hidden away from the world, this brand-new travel reality series shows the friends taking time to enjoy nature and indulge in their favorite pastimes. Throughout the course of the four-episode series, viewers will get to see the stars decompress, enjoy personal conversations, and recharge over a well-earned break away from the pressures of day-to-day stardom.

Slated to be released weekly on Disney+ Hotstar from July 22, IN THE SOOP: Friendcationis a spinoff of the IN THE SOOP series. It is the latest series to join the ever-expanding library of endless entertainment available on the platform. 

Fans of Korean culture and captivating storytelling can also enjoy a wide range of riveting Korean dramas on Disney+ Hotstar, including Link: Eat, Love, Kill about a world-famous chef who has a breakdown in front of his customers and is forced to revisit his traumatic past and the mysterious disappearance of his sister; Soundtrack #1, about unrequited love between two close friends; as well as the breakout sensation Snowdrop, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, in a story about a university student who goes against her family and her country to help the man she loves.

