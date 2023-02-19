Jimin Grooves To BTS' Biggest Hits Inside Hybe Office; Video Goes Viral

BTS member Park Jimin recently posted his third dance video from his ongoing series Dance Time on group's official Instagram handle on Saturday (February 18). Dance Time is a video series featuring Jimin where he dances to various diffrent songs performed by BTS.

In the latest clip, Jimin can be seen dressed in a casual brown and grey sweatshirt with light blue denim jeans. The singer paired his outfit with a pair of white shoes. The HYBE office, management company of BTS, can be seen in the background as the employees continue to work.

Jimin started with the track Boy with Love, one of their most well-known songs from their 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona. He then transitioned to dancing to On from their 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7.

Next, the group's lead vocalist bopped along to the chorus of Dynamite, their very first song in English. After that, came their second song to be released in English, Butter. He grooved to the group's third English-language single, Permission to Dance and finally concluded the video by dancing to the chorus of one of their most recent songs, Run BTS, which is taken from their 2022 album Proof.

Check out the video here:

More about Jimin

In other news, Jimin is all set to release his solo album in March. The singer made the announcement, on February 10, during his Weverse live.

The Bangtan boys are currently focusing on their solo careers and will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in mandatory military service, since December 2022. Other members will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.