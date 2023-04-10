Jungkook Collaborates With Justin Bieber, Andrew Watt, Scott Braun For New Song?

Bang Si Hyuk, popularly known as Hitman Bang, recently dropped a photo of him with BTS' Jungkook and Euphoria singer Andrew Watt. In the photo, Jungkook took the center frame and wrapped his arms around Hitman Bang and Andrew Watt while posing for the camera. Bang Si Hyuk captioned the post, "With #JK and @thisiswatt Thank you, @scooterbraun. You made this! #bighitmusic #sbproject #hybeamerica #HYBE." Soon after, ARMY took to the comments to post their reactions. One fan wrote, "So we are getting Jungkook collab? Or he’s participating in the scooter brown project!," while another user wrote, "This is the same place where it is captured justin bieber working on his new album. Jk×JB is coming soon."

Scott “Scooter” Braun also posted some pictures from the studio with Jungkook, Hitman Bang, Cirkut and record producer Andrew Watt. He captioned the post, "It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork." In the photos and videos, the BTS singer can be seen recording his upcoming track.

After Scott Braun made the post, ARMY began to make speculations and one of them commented, "Jungkook and Justin !!! I hope so ! This gonna be a big hit !!!!!! My jk has always a huge respect for Justin ! I let’s gooooo jungkoook the biggest idol is coming .. and we are ready to show Jungkoook all the love."

BTS Jungkook work front

BTS Jungkook has not yet announced his debut solo album, but he has remained active professionally. The golden maknae performed at the FIFA and sang the anthem titled Dreamers. Recently, he made headlines after he was appointed as Calvin Klein's global ambassador. However, it was Jungkook's new hairstyle that grabbed everyone's attention.