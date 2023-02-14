K-Pop Band EXO Star Kai Confirms Solo Comeback, Album Release In March

EXO member Kai is going to release his third solo album in March as reported by a Korean media outlet, SPOTV News on Tuesday (February 14). The new album is coming after a year and four months since his second mini-album Peaches, which dropped in November 2021.

The singer was active in Japan from January 28 to January 31. His live concert named Kai Japan Special Live 2023 was held four times in Japan's Nagoya, Osaka, and Yokohama. Songs from his first solo album, including Reason, and Ride or Die, as well as songs from his second mini album, including Vanilla, and To Be Honest, were performed at this show.

Kai also gave a unique performance of the title track Mmmh from his debut studio album as well as a medley of popular EXO songs like Love Shot and Tempo.

More about EXO's Kai

Kai made his debut as a member of SM Entertainment's boyband EXO in 2012. Later In 2019, he and his bandmate Baekhyun also joined the label's supergroup SuperM. The singer made his solo debut with the self titled album in November 2020, which was led by the title track Mmmh.

The second album Peaches, was released in 2021. Both the albums were critically acclaimed and very well received by the fans. The idol surprised his audience with his vocal prowess and unique musical style.



In other news, Kai's bandmate and EXO vocalist Baekhyun, recently finished his mandatory military service last week and celebrated his return with a special broadcast on the boy band's official YouTube channel. The singer announced plans to hold a solo concert later this year.