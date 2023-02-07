Korean Actor Lee Seung Gi Announces Marriage With Girlfriend Lee Da In; Details Inside

Lee Seung Gi recently made headlines after he announced his marriage with long time girlfriend Lee Da In on Tuesday February 7. Seung Gi took to his Instagram and penned a long letter to share the good news with his fans and revealed that Da In has accepted his marriage proposal. The couple have been dating each other since May 2021.

The actor-singer wrote, "Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted."

"We are holding our wedding on April 7. Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever."

"I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others," he added.

Check out the post here:

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In's work profile

On the work front, Lee Seung Gi began his singing career in 2004. The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019), and Mouse (2021) are some of the tv shows in which he later tried acting. He was last seen in the K-drama The Law Cafe last year.

Lee Da In is better known as the daughter of veteran actress Kyun Mi Ri, and the youngest sister of actor Lee Yu Bi. She made her acting debut in 2014 drama Hwarang and was last seen in Alice. The actress has confirmed Lovers as her next working project.