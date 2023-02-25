Lee Jong-suk On His Relationship With Girlfriend IU: 'Her Existence Gives Me Strength'

Lee Jong-suk recently talked about his girlfriend Lee Ji-eun, famously known by her stage name IU, for the first time post confirming their relationship. The actor said that IU is his source of strength. He continued by emphasising the level of solace he and others derive from her music and poetry.

“It might sound like a cliché if I say that her existence itself gives me [a place to] rely on and strength. But so many other people besides myself are comforted by her music, her lyrics, and her comforting words. It’s the same for me, too. The only difference is that I receive that kind of comfort while having a conversation [with her]," said Lee Jong-suk while speaking to Esquire Korea.

"We’ve been friends for quite some time, and I find her to be the funniest friend in the whole world. As I mentioned before, when entering my 30s, I was comforted a lot by that person who was my friend,” he added.

Lee Jong Suk also talked about the time he was in his mid-twenties until the present (when he is in his thirties), he has spent time with IU. She has been his constant support and has inspired him to be a better person during this time.

More on Lee Jong Suk and IU's relationship

Last year on December 31, Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that Lee Jong Suk and IU have been dating for the past 4 months. Later, that same day, Jong Suk's agency High Zium Studio and IU's agency EDAM Entertainment officially confirmed the report about their relationship.

In her fan cafe post addressed to her fan club UAENA, IU wrote that she wanted to relay new year's greetings along with "my gratitude and apologetic feelings".

On the work front, Jong-suk was last seen in the hit drama Big Mouth. The programme received positive feedback from the viewers and is even acknowledged as one of the best dramas of 2022.