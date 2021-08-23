Lee Min-ho Talks About His Upcoming Show 'Pachinko', To Play Antagonist For The First Time

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho is all set to feature in the upcoming series Pachinko. Lee Min-ho recently opened up about his upcoming show where he will play the role of an antagonist for the first time. The South Korean actor, was last seen in Netflix's series The King: Eternal Monarch with Kim Go-Eun and is all set to play the role of Koh Han-Su in the drama.

Lee Min-ho talks about his upcoming series Pachinko

Lee Min-ho rose to fame with his role of Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. The Hallyu star is all set to play his first role as an antagonist in the series Pachinko. Talking to Esquire magazine about his upcoming show, Lee Min-ho said, "Now that I’m in my mid-thirties, I prefer what’s ‘real.’ If it’s far from reality, I don’t agree with it and it gets harder and harder." He added, “When I got the offer to audition for ‘Pachinko’ and reviewed the script, I was convinced that with this project, I could give it a go. That I wanted to give it a try. I think thanks to this conviction, the audition went well."

The actor also spoke about the type of roles he would like to play in the future and said, "I could take part in fantasy-like romance in my late thirties and forties, but it’ll be a bit different. There are stories that are realistic and appropriate for each age range. Whether that is a desperate one or one that heals. I don’t think there will be any more stories of showing up to save the female character when she’s in need. When characters grow older, they seldom find themselves in that kind of danger. And women these days also save men."

Lee Min-ho will be playing the role of Koh Han-su, a Korean man who was adopted into a rich, prominent family in Japan. Using his connections, Koh Hansu continually strives to earn money and control what he can. The series will be produced by Apple Inc.'s streaming service Apple TV+ and is based on Min Jin Lee's novel series of the same name.

Image: Lee Min-ho's Instagram