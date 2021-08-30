Lee Min-Ho's Camp Denies Dating Rumours With Ex-Momoland Singer Yeonwoo; Read Details

South Korean actor Lee Min-Ho has been making headlines after rumours of him dating former Momoland member Yeonwoo spread like wildfire. On Monday, 30 August, an online media outlet took to their social media handle and claimed that the duo has been dating for five months.

The outlet, Korean Dispatch, reported that Lee Min-ho and Yeonwoo were together as they rang in the latter's birthday at Lee's home. The Boys Over Flowers actor's agency, MYM Entertainment, however, has denied the floating reports and said that the stars are just acquaintances.

Are Lee Min Ho and Yeonwoo dating?

In a statement, reported by Soompi, Le Min Ho's agency said that the duo is not dating and are just friends, adding that the pictures making rounds were not of a date. It also mentioned that the duo was accompanied by their friends on their outing.

However, Yeonwoo's 25th birthday earlier this month was celebrated with Lee on her side, with him reportedly inviting the South Korean singer to his house on the eve of her birthday, according to Korean Dispatch. A close friend also reportedly claimed that the duo's similar interests brought them together, as they enjoy playing games and watching movies and had also added that Lee has been honest in love, never hiding his love interests.

The Personal Taste actor, who was last in a relationship with South Korean singer-actor Suzy, hasn't openly dated anyone since the duo broke up in 2017. They had a three-year-long stint. Suzy's agency confirmed the breakup at the time when Lee was undergoing his military training. Her agency told Soompi that after checking with the singer, it has been confirmed that the two have broken up.

More on Lee's upcoming projects

On the work front, Lee, who was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch is famous for his roles in shows like Personal Taste, City Hunter, and Legend of the Blue Sea. Apart from shows, he has appeared in films such as Gangnam Blues, Bounty Hunters and more. His upcoming project includes the Apple TV+ series Pachinko, where he will be seen as an antagonist. Lee Min-ho will be playing the role of Koh Han-su, a Korean man who was adopted into a rich, prominent family in Japan. Using his connections, Koh Hansu continually strives to earn money and control what he can. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee and also stars Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.

(Image: AP/@chloelxxlxx/Instagram)