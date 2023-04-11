Lee Seung-Gi, Lee Da-In Are Expecting Their First Baby? Agency Reacts

Korean actors Lee Seung-Gi and Lee Da-In recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. The star-studded affair was held at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam. Soon after their wedding, the news of the Alice actress being pregnant with the couple's first child started doing the rounds on social media.

Now, the actors' respective agencies have dismissed the rumours. The official statement from the agencies came three days after Lee Seung-Gi and Lee Da-In's wedding. The Come and Hug Me actress' agency 9ato Entertainment said, "It is not true. She is currently working hard to film the new MBC drama Lovers (literal title)." On the other hand, Seung-Gi agency Human Made commented briefly and said, "It is not true."

About Lee Seung-Gi and Lee Da-In's wedding

Lee Seung-Gi and Lee Da-In got married on April 7 after dating each other for a few years. They got engaged in February this year and announced the news on social media. The official photos from the couple's wedding were shared by their respective agencies. Their caption was written Korean language which roughly translates to, "Happy wedding day. Actor Dain who started his new step happy in everyone's blessings. To the actor who will have more dazzling performances in the future.Thank you for your warm expectation and attention."

Take a look at the post below:

The wedding was a star-studded affair with several popular stars including Han Hyo Joo, Bae Suzy, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Dong Wook, Jay Park, Kim Nam Gill, Lee Sang Yoon, Joshua Hong, Hoshi, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, FT Island’s Lee Hongki and SuperJunior’s Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun among others in attendance.