Lee Seung Gi Opens Up On His Relationship With Fiancee Lee Da In

Days after Lee Seung Gi announced his marriage plans with girlfriend Lee Da In, the actor opened up about his relationship with her. He revealed they had decided to get married a long time ago and he felt ‘calm and serene’ after making that decision.

Speaking to GQ Korea, Lee Seung Gi said, “I feel calm and serene. It’s been quite a while since we decided to get married. From the moment I decided to be with her, I’ve felt incredibly comfortable. She’s someone I love so much who’s worked very hard by my side. But you have no idea how nervous I was when I was writing my letter…”

The Vagabond actor also added that love had given him greater courage and confidence. The motivation to persevere without giving up is stronger since there is a concrete reason for not giving in. It has aided in making the world's burden somewhat lighter for him.

Lee Seung Gi Announces Marriage Plans

Lee Seung Gi shared that he is set to get married through his Instagram handle with a handwritten letter on February 7. The actor-singer wrote, "Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted."

On the work front, Lee Seung Gi began his singing career in 2004. The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019), and Mouse (2021) are some of the TV shows in which he later tried acting. He was last seen in the K-drama The Law Cafe, released 2022.