Moonbin, Member Of K-pop Group ASTRO, Dies By Suicide At 25

K-Pop group ASTRO’s member Moonbin has reportedly died by suicide. He was 25 years old at the time of his passing. The reports of Moobin passing away came from several Korean outlets. As per reports, The Seoul Gangnam Police Station stated that Moonbin was found dead by his manager at the singer’s residence. After finding out Moonbin was unresponsive, his manager called the authorities and informed them about the situation.

Autopsy yet to be performed

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station also reportedly stated that the ASTRO singer’s cause of death is likely suicide. An autopsy is yet to be conducted to determine the cause of Moonbin’s passing.

The South Korean singer had recently teamed up with ASTRO member Sanha for a collaboration with an outfit called Moonbin & Sanha. Moonbin's sister Moon Sua is also a popular K-Pop singer and performs in the outfit Billlie.

The official confirmation of Moonbin’s passing came from the Twitter page of ASTRO. In the statement, the label Fantagio expressed its sorrow at the news. Giving their condolences for the Korean singer’s passing, they added that all the ASTRO members, artists, executives and employees at Fantagio are currently in mourning.

Fantagio’s statement also discouraged people from falling for reports that are speculative or malicious in nature so that those in mourning can remember and offer their prayers to Moonbin. Moreover, the statement added that according to the will of the Moonbin’s family, the funeral for the K-pop singer will be held in an intimate manner with family members and colleagues in attendance.